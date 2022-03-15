“It was obviously really unfortunate because I think we felt like we could have won the league,” Coach Jeremy Ferrara said, “but this was a nice way to cap off the season because the kids really care about this game and it means a lot to them, and it really meant a lot to our senior class, who have really done a lot for our program.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Senior Dillon Segal, who played four weeks after breaking his wrist and whom Ferrara calls the “heart and soul of the team,” scored against Washington-Liberty to tie the game at 4-4 and later knocked in the team’s second empty-netter in the third period to seal the deal.

He was able to shake off an NVSHL loss he called “devastating.”

“It would have been a lot more fun to win both, but to win my last ever game [against Washington-Liberty] felt pretty good to win in a Yorktown jersey,” he said.

Only a few teams get to end on wins, and here were the top squads now that 2021-22 is in the books:

1. St. John’s (20-2-1) Last ranked: 1

Andrew Kurowski scored two goals to lead the Cadets to a 4-2 win and their first Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League AA Division championship over defending champion Landon.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. Landon (13-6-1) LR: Not ranked

Despite coming up short in both the Interstate Athletic Conference and MAPHL championships, the Bears were strong all year and had four players named all-IAC.

3. DeMatha (17-11-1) LR: 2

The Knights capped their season as runners-up to St. John’s in the WCAC.

4. St. Albans (11-9-3) LR: Not ranked

The Bulldogs defeated Landon in a shootout to capture the Interscholastic Athletic League.

5. Yorktown (11-1-0) LR: 5

Despite falling to Briar Woods in a shootout in the NVSHL playoffs, the Patriots had their first undefeated regular season since 2003.

6. Churchill (13-2-1) LR: Not ranked

The Bulldogs rallied in double-overtime to beat Oakdale and secure their 10th Maryland Student Hockey League title.

Story continues below advertisement

7. Washington-Liberty (9-2-0) LR: 9

The Generals defeated the Hayfield/South County co-op in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League final, 5-2, claiming their second consecutive title and third in four years.

Advertisement

8. Gonzaga (11-9-3) LR: 3

The Eagles had six players who received WCAC all-conference honors. The varsity 2 team also won the MAPHL Division A championship in overtime.

9. Riverside (10-1-0) LR: 4

The Rams ended the regular season at the top of the Norris Division of the NVSHL.

10. Langley (10-3-1) LR: Not ranked

Freshman goaltender Harrison Smith saved 20 shots on goal to beat Briar Woods and clinch the NVHSL championship.

Top 3 girls’ teams

1. St. John’s (8-2-3) Last ranked: Not ranked

Story continues below advertisement

In their first year playing in the Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League’s more competitive Red division, the Cadets won the title largely thanks to senior goaltender Amelia Haywood. They later went on to shut out St. Mary’s Ryken, 13-0, in the WCAC championship.

2. Visitation (7-2-1) LR: 1

The Cubs lost by one goal in a strong third-period comeback effort in the MAGHL championship.

3. Stone Ridge (3-2-1) LR: 2