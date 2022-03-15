The loss of McKissic is a bit of a surprise; both he and the team had expressed mutual interest in keeping him in Washington.
At the NFL scouting combine in early March, General Manager Martin Mayhew said he planned to meet with representatives for some of the team’s free agents, including McKissic’s, and let them know the Commanders wanted those players to stay in Washington but weren’t in a position to make an offer yet. Washington wanted to solve its quarterback issue first, Mayhew indicated.
But even after the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz, they did not make an offer to try to keep McKissic, that person with knowledge of the deal said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.