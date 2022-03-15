That means it’s not too early to start scouting these teams. To assess which will advance to the field of 64 and beyond, I looked at a variety of factors, including each team’s adjusted scoring efficiency numbers and how well they perform in the four factors of shooting, rebounding, turnovers and getting to the free throw line.

Picks against the spread are also derived from these metrics, with adjustments made for strength of schedule and performance largely out of a team’s control, such as three-point defense.

All four games will be played in Dayton, Ohio, and broadcast on truTV. Odds are the consensus line as of Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday

No. 16 Texas Southern (-3½) vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 6:40 p.m.

Pick: Texas A&M Corpus Christi +3½

This game is a toss-up, meaning there’s value in picking Texas A&M Corpus Christi and the points. The Islanders’ biggest advantage is their ability to force turnovers at a 23 percent rate, 18th best in the country. They also grab an above-average rate of offensive rebounds (35 percent, 16th) and get to the free throw line often, which can help make up for a lackluster offense.

The Islanders won the Southland tournament to clinch their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007. Texas Southern won the SWAC tournament title for the second straight year.

Story continues below advertisement

No. 12 Indiana (-4) vs. No. 12 Wyoming, 9:10 p.m.

Pick: Indiana -4

The Hoosiers beat Michigan and top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten tournament before losing to eventual champion Iowa — a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament — on a last-second shot. Indiana is peaking at the right time and should limit Wyoming’s ability to score around the rim, forcing the Cowboys to take three-pointers. And they shoot a woeful 33 percent from long range, ranking 218th in the nation.

Advertisement

Wyoming, which is in the tournament for the first time since 2015, has just three wins against teams that made the field.

Wednesday

No. 16 Wright State (-2) vs. No. 16 Bryant, 6:40 p.m.

Pick: Bryant +2

Story continues below advertisement

I think this spread will move toward Wright State the closer we get to game time, but this, too, should be a coin flip, so it’s another chance to take the underdog and the points. Neither team plays defense very well, and they don’t have the best shooters in college basketball. Their consensus rankings are close, providing little help in separating the two.

Ultimately, Bryant — in its first NCAA tournament since moving to Division I in 2008 — has the bigger upside in three-point shooting percentage and volume, tilting the scale ever so slightly in the Bulldogs’ favor. Wright State, the Horizon League tournament’s No. 4 seed, needed a 16-point comeback to beat Northern Kentucky and clinch its spot.

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers (-½), 9:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Pick: Rutgers -½ or +100 on the money line

Rutgers had some puzzling losses but also earned six Quadrant 1 wins — the most challenging set of games. That’s the same number as Arizona, Duke and Illinois, with four of those six coming in February or later. The Scarlet Knights’ roster is also loaded with experience and has an average height of 6-foot-7, helping them defend the rim and block shots.