A generation apart, Cruz and Soto would one day share the same tradition and job. And now, with the Washington Nationals and Cruz in agreement on a one-year, $15 million deal, they will share a lineup and clubhouse, likely batting one after the other. Soto called Cruz on Sunday night as the signing played out on social media. Needless to say, they were pumped.

“I mean, when you see a guy like that ... just amazing,” Soto said after the Nationals’ first full-squad workouts Monday. “You’re seeing a Hall of Fame player. Getting to know where he comes from and where he is right now, it’s just amazing what he’s done — not just for baseball but for the Dominican Republic.”

There, a 23-year-old star raved about a 41-year-old designated hitter. A short time later, Dave Martinez, the Nationals’ manager, coyly addressed a player who debuted just three years after Martinez retired in 2002. Martinez could not directly speak about Cruz because the deal is pending a physical. But he knew how much Cruz could do for a lineup built around Soto — and, though left unsaid, for a rebuilding club that might flip Cruz at the trade deadline, should its season devolve that way.

No player has more homers (292) since the start of the 2014 season. In 2021, Soto led the majors with 145 walks and a .465 on-base percentage. After the deadline, once Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes were on other teams, Soto walked in almost 30 percent of his plate appearances, begging for more production than a solid Josh Bell could provide. As a team and thanks to Soto, the Nationals had baseball’s best on-base percentage (.348) over the final two months yet ranked 15th in runs per game (4.66) and 11th in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.762).

Cruz can’t fix every issue. But he can certainly help.

“I’ll tell you this: Pending a physical, hopefully we have a really, really, really good DH,” Martinez said Monday. “And I’m looking forward to having him. So I can’t say much more — he’s got to pass his physical.”

Pressed a bit, Martinez continued: “If that person were to exist, he’d mean a lot to our lineup. He brings really good depth to our lineup. ... He’ll be a mentor to our younger players — to Soto, to [Victor] Robles, to Carter [Kieboom]. I’ve known him for many, many years. He’s just a phenomenal guy. A great hitter. At one point in time, he was an unbelievable player. But he can hit. I’m so excited that he’s here. He’s fun to watch.”

The order gets a big lift if Cruz buries a slower end to last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Before he was moved near the deadline, Cruz clubbed 19 homers with a .294 batting average, .370 on-base percentage and .537 slugging percentage in 346 plate appearances for the Minnesota Twins. In the two months after it, he hit 13 homers with a .226/.283/.442 slash line in 238 plate appearances. And listening to those who have been around him, he immediately boosts the clubhouse culture, too.

That matters for a team with Soto, 24-year-old Robles, 24-year-old Kieboom, 21-year-old Luis García, 26-year-old Lane Thomas and a pair of budding catchers — 23-year-old Keibert Ruiz and 25-year-old Riley Adams — among its position players. Though they vary in major league experience, it’s an impressionable group. Soto provided some insight when he and Cruz spoke on the phone.

“[I told him] that we’re a really good group, that we stick together, that we’re going through everything together,” Soto recounted. “It doesn’t matter if we’re going good or bad — we try to not be selfish. He was the same way. He said he was on the same page.”