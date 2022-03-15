“I think we’re really hyped,” star Haley Jones said at the Pac-12 tournament.

“We love playing with each other,” Lexie Hull said.

“I’m getting really sad about our seniors,” Cameron Brink said. “And, I mean, senior night, I was a mess.”

“Love you, Cam,” Hull said.

All that was said on a formal interview dais just after Stanford cemented its 19-0 run through the Pac-12 regular season and tournament. “Honestly,” 36-season coach Tara VanDerveer said, “I learn more from them than they could ever learn from me.”

The Cardinal has a roster deeply similar to the one that squeezed through one of the stranger Final Fours last April in San Antonio, by scores of 66-65 (South Carolina) and 54-53 (Arizona), but more so by withstanding two harrowing, hyperventilating finishes. As the Cardinal won VanDerveer’s first national title in 29 years — since 1992, when dinosaurs roamed the earth — love took on a starring role then, too, as if it might have weighed down players in the frantic closing seconds.

After Jones’s big-time 15-footer with 32 seconds left gave Stanford that 66-65 lead, South Carolina closed with a midcourt steal and two shots at victory, the second one a follow by Aliyah Boston that nudged cruelly off the back of the rim and back out. Arizona had the last possession in the title game, but world-class defense forced it into a mass-guarded shot that would not appear on a coach’s whiteboard.

Here in Las Vegas, another ladder went climbed and the net strands got cut by a stirring amount of people who pour themselves into the Stanford program, interns et al. It looked like still more love. Then the Cardinal would get its fait-accompli No. 1 seed, lodged in perception just behind overall No. 1 seed South Carolina, setting up a potential national final in Minneapolis as a rematch of a rematch, the Gamecocks having beaten Stanford, 65-61, way over in Columbia, S.C., on Dec. 21.

The Cardinal hasn’t lost since, but did get, as a No. 2 seed in its bracket, Texas, which seemed faintly puckish of the selection sorts. The Longhorns beat Stanford, 61-56, in Palo Alto long ago, on Nov. 14. That brought loss No. 1, and 12 days later South Florida, also a tournament team (with a shot at playing South Carolina in the second round), beat Stanford, 57-54, in the Bahamas.

“I think having that target on our back all season,” Jones said, “has led to really competitive practices, competitive scrimmages, whatever it may be, being ultracompetitive in games, being gritty. I think we know what it takes to get there. But we’re going to have to work twice as hard because everybody’s coming after us.”

Jones, that 6-foot-1 junior from Santa Cruz, upheld that in the Pac-12 final against Utah when, in the third quarter, she kind of got — okay, really got — shoved out of bounds in a manner that wreaked a few gasps from the crowd. That may or may not have helped a game that stood 39-36 in the third quarter make its way toward a 73-48 finish.

That left Stanford seeking something elusive for so many.

The 1984 Final Four happened in UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion. It drew from a tournament of only 32 teams. Those 32 got whittled to Southern California, Cheyney State, budding giant Tennessee and budding mainstay Louisiana Tech. The USC of Coach Linda Sharp and certain marvel Cheryl Miller, the No. 1 seed from the West, won, 72-61, over the Mideast No. 3 seed Tennessee of Pat Summitt, then an ambitious pup. It brought the Trojans’ second straight national title.

From there all the way to here, only the two members of the Connecticut-Tennessee hegemony have repeated: Tennessee in 1996, 1997 and 1998; Connecticut in 2002, 2003 and 2004; Tennessee in 2007 and 2008; Connecticut in 2009 and 2010 and from 2013 through 2016. Weaving all through that, VanDerveer made 13 Final Fours, claiming titles in 1990 and 1992.

It didn’t win from 1992 on until last April, when VanDerveer said: “I never really thought about it. This isn’t why I coach. I wanted to be a teacher.”

“And we love each other more than just teammates,” Jones said 11 months on. “We love each other as people, so we want to keep playing together. And I think that adds to the spirit to keep fighting, keep playing as long as we can.”

To listen to teams male and female for March after March after March is to find it unarguable that love matters. It overrides other ideas such as getting overlooked, which seems to have happened ever so slightly and definitely so curiously in the case of this defending champion.

To a reasonable question about how her team might have generated more noise if it played in somewhere in the East, VanDerveer had a ready rejoinder: She has spent the whole chunk of history from the mid-1980s to the early 2020s as a resident of Palo Alto.

“And living in Palo Alto, come on,” she said.

Everyone who had ever been to Palo Alto understood, and VanDerveer then said: “I’m living my dream. And I don’t get caught up, I don’t do Twitter and stuff. I don’t get caught up in any of that. Although I haven done a couple of TikToks, right, Haley?”

“You killed it,” Jones said.