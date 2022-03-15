On whether he could be ready after three weeks instead of the usual six for spring training: “For me, it’s about sticking to the program, and my routine is having a six-week spring training. I think of all years to just try and be aggressive, I don’t know if this is necessarily the right year and the right time to do it. So my goal is to be ready when I’m ready and be there the rest of the way.”

On whether that meant he expects to need six full weeks before pitching in the regular season: “Yeah, I mean, I’m just going to stick to the routine that I’ve always done.”

On why he didn’t try to guess when spring training might start, timing his preparation and throwing program for a shorter run-up: “I wasn’t going to do that to myself this time. I tried doing that in 2020 and it really bit me, so it is what it is. But I’m looking more big picture. It’s not necessarily about trying to go out there and be ready to go [immediately]. This has been a tough situation for everybody, but I’m at this point in my career where the last thing I want is to try to speed up the process here just to pitch a couple weeks earlier.”

And on how the 99-day lockout, which ended Thursday, has affected this process: “I don’t think the lockout benefited me at all. I don’t think the lockout benefited anybody. If anything, it would have been nice if they decided to negotiate from the get-go, but waiting 40-something days hurt everybody. That was [the owners’] tactic, and that’s their call. But I think it’s a marathon, not a sprint. And when guys, pretty much for the better part of two years, haven’t had a consistent routine of building up or getting a normal spring training, you just hope and pray that guys don’t break down. I think we’re all kind of investments, and wouldn’t you want to get the most out of your investments? So I just thought it was really stupid on their part to not even negotiate early on.”

In sum, Strasburg threw 25 pitches against Victor Robles, Lane Thomas, Juan Soto and Josh Bell on Tuesday. Riley Adams caught him, then said Strasburg looked “really, really good” and has a “one-of-a-kind” change-up. His session drew a crowd of teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, front-office executives and fans, all hoping Strasburg can fully recover from the thoracic outlet surgery he had last summer.

The 33-year-old began a rehab throwing program around Dec. 1 — right as the lockout started. From there, he worked up to bullpen sessions in early January, throwing at indoor facilities around Northern Virginia. In 2020, as the owners and players negotiated a restart date amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the many moving targets left Strasburg, a creature of habit, without a routine. And that was during regular contact with team trainers and personnel, which wasn’t allowed during the lockout.

That season ended after two appearances because of surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Since he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal in December 2019, Strasburg has pitched 26⅔ innings — fewer than the 36⅓ he logged during the Nationals’ World Series run that fall. Those playoffs ended with a title and Strasburg being named the World Series MVP.

When asked why Strasburg drew such a crowd Tuesday, Manager Dave Martinez pointed to that award and Strasburg’s history of success. Strasburg later likened the session to how he would feel in mid-February of a normal spring training — not because of lingering health issues but because he just isn’t ramped up to where he typically would be March 15.

“He’s happy about it, and I told him we’ll see how you come back tomorrow,” Martinez said. “... It was really good to see him on the mound, and the biggest thing for us, as you know, is to keep him on the mound and keep him healthy. So we’re going to do whatever it takes to do that.”

Martinez wouldn’t commit to a timeline or opine on whether he’ll be ready for Opening Day. That was no surprise. If Strasburg doesn’t start the year in the rotation, though, a thin group gets thinner.

Joe Ross is already set back six to eight weeks after having a bone spur removed from his right elbow March 7. The options on the 40-man roster include Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Erick Fedde, Josh Rogers, Paolo Espino and Joan Adon, a 23-year-old rookie who started the Nationals’ season finale in October. The rest of the 40-man starters — Seth Romero, Evan Lee and Gerardo Carrillo — lack experience. And then there are Aníbal Sánchez, a nonroster invite to camp, and Aaron Sanchez, another nonroster invite who could start training Wednesday.

Strasburg is next scheduled to face teammates Thursday, adding to his pitch total. The Nationals will see how that goes.