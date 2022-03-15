Golden State’s golden boy celebrated his 34th birthday Monday by doing what he does best and obliterating the Wizards from the three-point line on the way toward a 126-112 Warriors win. Curry had 47 points against Washington, making him the third player in as many games to score at least 44 points against the team following the Lakers’ LeBron James (50) and the Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart (44).

Curry had two reasons to feel lifted before stepping on court, his birthday and Green’s joyous return from a lower-back injury. The latter made Monday the first time since the 2019 Finals that the Warriors’ three-headed monster was whole again — Green, Curry and Klay Thompson hadn’t played together in 1,005 days.

Their combined powers, with the added talents of young Jordan Poole, handed the Wizards their seventh loss in the past nine games and made them 0-4 on their week-long sojourn to the West Coast.

“It’s disappointing,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We knew coming out these were tough games, and I told our guys, maybe it’s a different result if we play this hard the other night [against Portland], bottom line. You can argue it’s the second night of a back-to-back, we didn’t get the desired result. But I thought our overall effort and intent [tonight] was much better.”

Effort aside, the problems Monday were the same type that have bedeviled the Wizards for weeks, and sending a team trying to rehab its defense to face the Warriors is about as helpful as sending a gambling addict to Las Vegas.

Golden State is the seventh-most efficient shooting team in the NBA; they rank sixth from the three-point line, where the Wizards are particularly flimsy. Curry alone made 7 of 14 from beyond the arc, each one sending the crowd at Chase Center into a frenzy that functioned as a positive feedback loop for the home team. Poole (20 points) was feeling so good in the fourth quarter that he danced back onto the court after a particularly sublime Curry three that forced a Wizards timeout.

Curry promptly hit another one coming out of the break. The Warriors finished with 18 of them, tied for the second most by an opponent this season.

“We have to do a better job of shutting that valve off early and not letting him get going,” Unseld said. “That’s easier said than done.”

The Wizards played with more vigor than they have since the first game of the outing, one of the positives Unseld took from the game along with Deni Avdija’s improved performance. Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 25 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 19.

Thompson added 20 points for Golden State. Green had just six in 20 minutes on a night where there was nothing the Wizards could do to dent the Warriors’ celebration.

Here’s what else to know from Monday’s loss:

Porzingis returns

After a one-game layoff in Portland on the second half of a back-to-back, Porzingis returned to the starting lineup Monday. He played more than 27 minutes, his heaviest workload yet, and shot 7 for 13 from the field.

“It takes time to get a feeling for everybody and how we’re playing,” Porzingis said. “A lot of times we do look a little bit random out there, we’re getting stuck on some plays and I’m still new to the team so I’m learning on the go. But every game I think it’s progressing in the right direction.”

Unseld expects the big man to be able to play without limitations for the rest of the season, including the two back-to-backs the Wizards have later this month.

Rebounding remains weak

Logic says that a team that shot 57.6 percent from the field through early in the fourth quarter wouldn’t have that many rebounds to chase, but Golden State still bested Washington on the boards 44-35. They did so without having a single offensive rebound with 10:32 left to play.

Bright spot for Avdija

Deni Avdija has struggled mightily throughout the four-game trip, but his 13-point performance Monday was encouraging to the second-year pro. He scored in double figures in a road game for the first time since Feb. 16 when he had 14 points against the Pacers. It was the first time Avdija has scored in a game since Washington left for the West Coast.