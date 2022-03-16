Actually, the Wildcats had just finished whooshing from a 53-41 deficit to a 55-55 tie midway through the second half of the Pac-12 title game when the noise hit in earnest Saturday night, but more than that, they had come from recent seasons spent troubled and forgotten. Under first-year, first-time, 47-year-old head coach Tommy Lloyd, they have gone to 31-3, to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament, to a national consciousness they used to frequent and to a starring role in a healthy reality.

That reality: Holy Bill Walton, the West is on a surge. It even got its Arizona back.

For much of the young century, when the lights got bright, the lights of the West had gone either dark or blinking, a problem discussed to bits also with football, because a sport gets more blah when a vivid region fades. Among the 80 berths in the first 20 Final Fours since 2000, the West had managed to eke out six. Then last spring in Indianapolis, it hogged half the Final Four (with Gonzaga and UCLA) for a second time in four tournaments (counting Gonzaga and Oregon in 2017). Now it has two No. 1 seeds (Gonzaga and Arizona), three bids for the rising West Coast Conference (Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco), four for the Mountain West (Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Wyoming) and other conference winners.

Now it has Todd Golden, the third-year coach at the University of San Francisco-Bill Russell, Madness-bound and saying: “It’s absurd. I mean, it’s amazing — for the University of San Francisco to be 21st in KenPom,” the Ken Pomeroy rankings. It could make a man sad that Russell’s Dons, the 1955 and 1956 national champions, lacked the numerical exhilaration of KenPom.

Now it has Gonzaga as an overriding theme of the national tournament — will it finally get there this time? — but facing an awkward possibility forecast by quite a few college-hoop intellectuals. That would be a potential national final between 23-season Gonzaga coach Mark Few and his former 20-year assistant, Lloyd. Imagine a guy clambering through the forest for something for a good while — Gonzaga has a peerless 20 tournament wins and two runner-up finishes since 2015 — then coming up against a former 20-year assistant with a dazzling first-year team. It might just hint that life is unfair.

Now it has its Arizona back, and with surprising haste.

“To be honest,” Lloyd said on the court in the revelry of the 84-76 win over UCLA, “I didn’t quite expect it. But when I got together with this group of misfits, we knew we had something special.”

They’re something to see, as when 7-footers Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo appeared to block around 25 UCLA shots but got credited with 10 (six by Ballo), or as when Bennedict Mathurin flew around the court scoring 27 in various ways, or as when the essential Dalen Terry did all this in a six-minute swatch: backdoor assist, prodigious three-point shot, outrageous fast-break dunk.

They’re also a model of the internationalism that has visited, stuck around and enhanced college basketball, given Arizona’s top eight guys in minutes hail from Quebec, Lithuania, Cameroon, Estonia, Mali, Sweden and then really weird places called Phoenix and Virginia. They seem to have everything one needs to climb ladders and cut nets even if lately they haven’t had point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his ankle in a Pac-12 quarterfinal.

They’re also regular season and tournament champions of the Pac-12, all of a sudden, with the new coach who comes to the dais in a Beastie Boys T-shirt, long after he came from north of Portland in Kelso, Wash., where the Columbia River finishes a little northward climb and starts to think about flowing on out to the Pacific.

Here he is with a program that spent recent years lodged in the psychic hoosegow of the federal recruiting investigation, going 17-15 with no tournament in 2019 and 17-9 with no eligibility in 2021. So he starts saying he might cry some, and he tries to lasso what distinguishes this latest absurdly good team he has worked.

“I probably have to take some more time and really think about it,” Lloyd said. “But for me being my first time around as a head coach and leaving a very comfortable life [at Gonzaga] to take an awesome job at Arizona and with a group of young guys — we’re a young team. And just have them learn.

“And my only objective this year hasn’t been recruiting. My only objective has been to pour into these guys everything I’ve got. That’s how I’ve attacked it on a daily basis. And to watch them grow, I mean, like, Ben [Mathurin], are you kidding me? I can’t even think how far he’s come from our first workouts in the spring.

“And C-Lo [Koloko, from Cameroon], and Dalen today. That’s my point guard [in place of Kriisa], and he hasn’t really practiced at point guard all year. And there was even a practice this summer I didn’t let Dalen practice. He traveled 13 times the day before. I told him: ‘If you travel, I can’t play you. You need to go over to a side basket, you need to go to footwork boot camp, and you need to learn how to not travel.’ ”

With a keen view of this laboratory is Justin Kier, the sixth-year guard by way of George Mason and Georgia who contributed considerably to the Pac-12 semifinal win over Colorado.

“And this coaching staff does a great job making point guards, educating them on what you can do,” Kier said. “Since I’ve met Coach, he’s taught me how to read defenses and hit the roll guys and stay on two feet.”