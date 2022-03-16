D.C. officials said they did not want to comment.

Because it received a transfer fee, United no longer owns his MLS rights and would need to acquire him through secondary means. By returning to the league, Durkin would go through the allocation order.

Sitting at No. 11, United would have to trade up or reach a prearranged deal with a team that would select Durkin.

FC Cincinnati is first on the list and did take some interest in Durkin during preseason, but after filling its defensive midfield void by signing former D.C. player Júnior Moreno just before the season started, the club seems certain to retain the top slot rather than get involved in this matter.

Houston is next and, according to one person close to the process, United is likely to trade general allocation money to the Dynamo for the No. 2 slot or for Durkin.

United would also have to pay a transfer fee to Sint-Truiden for Durkin, who is under contract until June 2023. MLS’s transfer window will close May 4, then reopen July 7. Given the lack of depth in central midfield, United would undoubtedly aim to acquire Durkin right away.

The club did not re-sign Moreno and Felipe Martins, leaving Russell Canouse, Drew Skundrich and 18-year-old Moses Nyeman as the primary options for the two-man partnership. Canouse missed the first three matches with a groin injury and Nyeman was suspended for the 2-0 home defeat to Chicago last Saturday after receiving a red card in Cincinnati on March 5.

Sofiane Djeffal, a rookie from Oregon State, started alongside Skundrich against Chicago.

Canouse is expected to return to active duty this weekend.

Durkin, who is from suburban Richmond, signed a homegrown deal with United in June 2016, when he was 16. In 2018-19, he appeared in 36 regular season matches and started 23.

A few months after playing for the United States at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, Durkin joined Sint-Truiden on a season-long loan. The move became permanent after the Belgian season.

In three seasons across all Belgian competitions, Durkin has appeared in 71 matches and started 49. This season, he has played in 26 of 31 league matches and started 17 times for a squad that is 10th on the 18-team circuit.

United Coach Hernán Losada and top assistant Nicolás Frutos are familiar with Durkin, having both coached in Belgium before coming to Washington before the 2021 MLS season.

The Durkin acquisition would be among multiple moves expected in the coming months to fill several roster openings.

United is seeking a third designated player to join attackers Edison Flores and Taxiarchis Fountas. Fountas is not scheduled to arrive until July, but the club appears to have made progress in efforts to free him from Austria’s Rapid Vienna next month. A third goalkeeper is also in the plans.

Estrada to miss match

Forward Michael Estrada, who scored twice in his MLS debut last month, will not be available for Saturday’s match at Toronto FC for family reasons. He traveled to his native Ecuador this week, then will report to his national team for World Cup qualifiers during a FIFA window before returning to Washington for the April 2 match against Atlanta.

United’s biggest offseason signing started the first two games and came off the bench against Chicago. Ola Kamara, who started against the Fire, is expected to be in the lineup again this weekend.

Canouse returns

Canouse engaged in full workouts Wednesday and is expected to travel to Toronto.

“Today was a good day to get through and test everything,” he said. “Everyone was smart about [the rehabilitation] but also we were aggressive enough to have the opportunity to get back” this weekend.

Losada said, “I don’t know if he is ready enough to start the game. That is something we will have to evaluate.”

Spirit schedule announced

The Washington Spirit will play six regular season home matches at Audi Field and five at Segra Field in Leesburg, with the May 1 opener against Seattle’s OL Reign set for the D.C. venue.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced the 22-game schedules Wednesday for each of the 12 teams.