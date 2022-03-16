There were fatalities in each vehicle, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco told the Midland NBC affiliate.

“Both [vehicles] suffered extremely heavy damage,” he said, adding that the university-owned vehicle, which the DPS said was a 17-passenger van, was carrying the teams from a tournament in West Texas when it collided with the Ford F-150.

Quint Thurman, the university’s president, said that Tyler James, the first-year coach of the men’s and women’s teams, was among the fatalities. On Facebook, the school said it was still in the process of notifying family members of those who were involved in the accident.

“We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” Thurman said in a statement.

Thurman added, “My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Schedules for the men’s and women’s teams on the university’s website showed them playing Midland College on Tuesday and Wednesday.