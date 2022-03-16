The icing: Washington convinced running back J.D. McKissic to spurn the agreement he made with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday and return to the Commanders on the same terms. The deal, according to a person with knowledge of move, is worth two years and $7 million and has a maximum value of $8 million with incentives.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The four veteran cuts cleared $18.9 million in salary cap space for Washington plus another $11.9 million that will be available in a few months. Collins’s post-June 1 designation allows the team to spread his remaining cap charges from his prorated signing bonus over multiple years. It will gain another $5 million in cap space this year, but not before June 1; his contract will remain on the team’s books until then.

Washington’s cap clearance was made presumably with a plan to sign a costly veteran or bolster a position group. One obvious need now is the offensive line, where Washington has holes at both starting guard spots.

Meanwhile, the return of McKissic keeps the Commanders’ rushing corps intact, and the qualifying offer to Slye ensures Washington can keep its kicker at a reasonable rate or match any offer sheet that he signs elsewhere.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But there was drama.

Collins’s exit was anticipated. Everett’s was too after he was charged with a felony stemming from his involvement in a fatal car accident in December.

But according to Ioannidis’s agent, the release of the veteran defensive tackle came at a surprise. Alan Herman told The Post on Wednesday that he met with the team weeks earlier, at his request, to get a status update on Ioannidis. At the time, Washington’s senior vice president of football administration, Rob Rogers, assured him Ioannidis was in good standing and had little reason to believe he wouldn’t be with the team in 2022.

“And then we got broadsided today,” Herman said. “Out of character for Rob Rogers, because I’ve always known him to be a very professional guy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Circumstances changed March 9, when the Commanders agreed to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz and take on a contract that ate into the bulk of the team’s salary cap space. To clear more space, the Commanders had to cut players or restructure some contracts.

Advertisement

Herman said there was no communication from the team in the days after the Wentz trade, so when the agent learned his client was released, he was miffed that the team didn’t provide earlier notice or release Ioannidis at the start of the legal tampering period so they could open discussions with other interested teams.

“The bottom line is you just don’t do that,” Herman said. “You give us a heads up, that’s all. Now, am I over this with Rob? Yeah, Rob’s a professional. He’s always been an upfront, terrific guy. ...But tell us in advance what’s going on because this didn’t happen overnight.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Commanders, through a team spokesperson, declined to comment on the matter.

Flowers, who returned to Washington last year in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, was also a surprise release. It seemed plausible the team might restructure his contract to lower his $10 million cap charge, but his success at left guard and the offensive line’s improvement overall with him among the starting five made a release seem unlikely.

Advertisement

But McKissic accounted for the biggest surprise. A day after agreeing to terms with the Bills, the 28-year-old back changed his mind and re-signed with Washington.

According to one person with knowledge of the situation, the Commanders never made McKissic an offer. But when Buffalo did and McKissic agreed, Washington promptly matched and McKissic, who had said months prior he wanted to stay in Washington, reversed course.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was kind of surprised,” McKissic said by phone Wednesday. “At the same time, my heart had always been in Washington. I wanted to be back in Washington.”

General manager Martin Mayhew said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month that the team wanted to find a starting quarterback before filling out the rest of the roster and re-signing its own free agents. But the person with direct knowledge of McKissic’s deal said the team never made an offer to him even after it traded for Wentz.