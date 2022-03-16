The strategy he contrasts with what you would do to simply make smart picks on a per-game basis or even win a smaller pool, so the advice (and picks) here will differ from our advice in our best bets and Perfect Bracket. Most importantly for large pools, you want to pick a title team that isn’t being selected by many other entrants … but that team still needs to be strong enough to win it all. That’s where this article comes in, providing the smartest values to emerge from each of the four regions based on which favorites the public is backing.

For example, as of Wednesday afternoon, 28 percent of people have selected No. 1 Gonzaga to win the national title, but our model gives them a 27 percent chance to do the same, so there is no real value gained in picking the Bulldogs to cut down the net. Instead, Auburn, Houston or even Iowa is better suited as your national title pick. All three have title chances greater than the percentage of brackets selecting them to win it all.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a region by region breakdown of which teams to focus on and which teams should be discounted based on public perception.

West

Given No. 1 Gonzaga’s popularity, it is also important to find a team that is undervalued with enough staying power to benefit if Gonzaga falters early. That team is No. 3 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are the 13th best team in the country per the consensus rankings of 59 different methods and also boast the No. 1 defense per Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, which adjust for strength of schedule. Other early value plays include No. 8 Boise State, No. 10 Davidson and No. 13 Vermont.

Boise State is a solid defensive squad that gives up very few offensive rebounds to the opposition (22 percent, ninth-best). Davidson has one of the highest effective field goal rates in the country which isn’t just a by-product of its 38.5 percent three-point shooting accuracy; the Wildcats convert over 54 percent of their two-point attempts as well. Vermont, like Boise State, limits an opponent’s second-chance opportunities and also doesn’t send foes to the free throw line often, limiting easy points from the foul line.

Remember, big pools with millions of entrants require bold picks, so don’t hesitate to move any or all of those three teams to the Sweet 16. One team you definitely want to fade in this region is No. 2 Duke. The Blue Devils’ chances of advancing lag behind their popularity in every round, with more than twice as many people picking them on brackets past the Final Four than our projections believe to be prudent.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

East

Baylor’s injury concerns and an early exit in the Big 12 conference tournament direct us to look elsewhere for the final representative of the region. No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Purdue also appear overvalued, pointing us to No. 4 UCLA to be one of our Elite Eight teams.

No. 6 Texas shouldn’t be overlooked, either. The Longhorns are the 15th best team per Pomeroy’s ratings and feature an opportunistic defense that forces turnovers on over 23 percent of possessions. No. 10 seed San Francisco, No. 21 per Pomeroy’s rankings, is also a good value play to advance to the Elite Eight. At the very least Todd Golden’s squad, one of the best defenses in the nation, deserves to be selected over No. 7 Murray State in the round-of-64. Even the betting markets bolster that opinion, with Murray State a tepid 1½ point favorite.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

South

The top seeds all appear overvalued opening the door for No. 5 Houston to lead your bracket to the Elite Eight. If successful, your bracket will be more competitive compared to the field. Plus, it’s not like this is a dart throw. Houston is the fourth-best team in the country per Pomeroy’s ratings, with a defense that forces turnovers (22 percent, 30th) and pushes opponents to take three-point shots rather than test their luck against a formidable cadre of rim protectors.

Also consider advancing one or more of No. 6 Colorado State, No. 10 Loyola Chicago and No. 13 Chattanooga to the Sweet 16.

Colorado State is the consensus 28th best team in the nation and ranks at least in the 87th percentile for scoring efficiency in six different offensive categories, including pick-and-rolls, fast breaks, post plays, cuts to the basket, in isolation and coming off screens. Loyola Chicago’s defense allows 93.2 points per 100 possessions, the 22nd best in the nation, and its offense is efficient both behind the three-point line (38 percent, 16th) and around the rim (56 percent, 15th). Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith is a dynamo, scoring 20.1 points with 6.7 rebounds per game. He’s been worth 8.2 net points per 100 possessions more than an average player on an average team, giving the Mocs a go-to guy for the tournament.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Midwest

The middle of the region, specifically No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 San Diego State, is perfect for what we are looking for. All three should advance as far as they can, with Iowa and LSU meeting in the Elite Eight. Yes, that means fading Kansas and Auburn. Remember, this pool has millions of entrants with multiple picks, so differentiating in this way will help you win even if it feels uncomfortable.

Final Four and beyond

There will be more boldness required the rest of the way. No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Houston and No. 5 Iowa is a solid contrarian Final Four, and a bracket with Houston or Iowa winning eliminates almost the entire field from contention. You could also forgo Iowa and choose Kansas instead as the Midwest’s representative and eventual champion. That, too, will make your bracket less likely to have a large number of doppelgangers in the pool.

If you want to hedge and sub in some more favorites, Baylor (in lieu of UCLA) and Auburn (instead of Kansas) will also work as variants on this theme.