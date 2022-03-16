“WE GOT HIM!” Oconee County Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. wrote on Facebook Wednesday while sharing news that the nearly year-long search for Wood’s killer may have ended.

Story continues below advertisement

The break in the case, according to Hale, came in February when a search of a national ballistics database by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives produced a match between shell casings found at the RaceTrac and at the scene of an unspecified shooting in Philadelphia. Police there said they viewed Crumpton, a native of Philadelphia, as a suspect in their case. With the assistance of ATF and FBI agents, that led to a “a more in-depth investigation” of Crumpton, said Hale, which “produced evidence to secure an arrest warrant.”

Advertisement

The investigation into Wood’s death is still active, noted the sheriff, and no formal charges have been filed. Crumpton is a Philadelphia jail, where there has yet to be an arrest in that city’s shooting, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Surveillance video footage from the RaceTrac on the night of the shooting, released by the sheriff’s office in July, showed a person dressed in black and wearing a mask walking into the gas station store while holding a gun. The person then went off-screen before reappearing and hurrying back toward the door, then reversing direction twice and running out.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the past year we have seen the pain, agony, and frustrations this murder has brought to Elijah’s family, friends, and to our community,” Hale wrote on Facebook. “We all know this arrest will not bring Elijah back, but we hope his family, friends, and this community can now begin the healing process. We also know that the fight is not over. We must now successfully prosecute the case in a court of law.”