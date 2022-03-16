DeMatha has the most alumni on the men’s side: Seven Stags are set to appear in the tournament. New Hope Academy has the most women’s players with five.

Here’s a closer look at a few interesting names, followed by a list of other local players who will be dancing:

The grad transfer

Josh Carlton, Houston men: So much of this college basketball season has been defined by the transfer portal. Carlton, a four-year player at Connecticut who joined Houston as a graduate student, is a transfer success story. The former DeMatha big man is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars, who will look to build on last year’s Final Four appearance. No. 5 Houston faces UAB at 9:20 p.m. Friday.

Freshman phenom

Azzi Fudd, Connecticut women: After an accolade-filled high school career at St. John’s, Fudd finds herself in a new role on the world’s most recognized women’s college basketball team. The two-time All-Met Player of the Year stepped up for the injury-riddled Huskies down the stretch, boosting her scoring average to 12.4 points entering the tournament. Connecticut, a No. 2 seed, will face Mercer at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Duke’s duo

Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach, Duke men: After playing side-by-side for years at Paul VI, Roach (a sophomore) and Keels (a freshman) will help steer the ship during Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA tournament run. The pressure is on. No. 2 seed Duke will face Cal State Fullerton at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Heart-stopping Hokie

Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech men: The former St. John’s standout hit the biggest shot of his young career last week when he nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime to hand his Hokies a win in the second round of the ACC tournament. Surviving and advancing, Virginia Tech went on to win the tournament and earn a spot in the Big Dance. The No. 11 Hokies play Texas at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Ivy leader

Abby Meyers, Princeton women: The Whitman product is one of five local players on the Tigers’ Ivy League-winning squad. As a senior starter, she has emerged as a star, averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while earning Ivy League player of the year honors by unanimous vote. The No. 11 seeded Tigers will take on Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday.

All-timer

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech women: In her fifth season with the Hokies, Sheppard enters the tournament as a wise vet and legendary Hokie. With more than 1,800 points, the former St. John’s star is the program’s all-time leading scorer. She also holds the ACC record for three-pointers. The No. 5 Hokies face Florida Gulf Coast at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

List of other men’s players in the field

Delaware senior Ryan Allen (DeMatha)

Delaware junior Ebby Asamoah (Magruder)

Providence junior Jared Bynum (Georgetown Prep)

Michigan sophomore Hunter Dickinson (DeMatha)

Richmond freshman Malcolm Dread (Gonzaga)

Delaware senior Reggie Gardner (DeMatha)

Jacksonville State senior Jalen Gibbs (North Point)

North Carolina sophomore Anthony Harris (Paul VI)

Connecticut freshman Jordan Hawkins (DeMatha)

Notre Dame junior Prentiss Hubb (Gonzaga)

Yale junior EJ Jarvis (Maret)

Davidson freshman Michael Katsock (St. Albans)

Delaware senior Davis Long (Sherwood)

Arkansas senior Chris Lykes (Gonzaga)

Yale freshman Bez Mbeng (Good Counsel)

Alabama sophomore Darius Miles (Theodore Roosevelt)

Miami junior Jordan Miller (Loudoun Valley)

Villanova junior Justin Moore (DeMatha)

Delaware freshman Wes Peterson (Bishop O’Connell)

Yale freshman Teo Rice (Maret)

Miami freshman Jakai Robinson (National Christian)

Villanova senior Brandon Slater (Paul VI)

Richmond sophomore Quentin Southall (Georgetown Prep)

Memphis sophomore Earl Timberlake (DeMatha)

Providence senior Nate Watson (Bishop O’Connell)

Michigan sophomore Terrance Williams II (Gonzaga)

List of other women’s players in the field

Longwood sophomore Brooke Anya (St. Andrew’s)

Mississippi senior Shakira Austin (Riverdale Baptist)

Mount St. Mary’s freshman Abby Bailey (New Hope)

N.C. State junior Jakia Brown-Turner (Bishop McNamara)

Georgia junior Chloe Chapman (Good Counsel)

Maryland junior Mimi Collins (Paul VI)

Delaware sophomore Tara Cousins (New Hope)

Howard sophomore Kaiya Creek (National Christian)

Texas senior Lauren Ebo (Riverdale Baptist)

Missouri State sophomore Jennifer Ezeh (New Hope)

Michigan freshman Taylor Gibson (Bishop McNamara)

Miami senior Mykea Gray (National Christian)

Howard sophomore Kaniyah Harris (C.H. Flowers)

Princeton freshman Parker Hill (Churchill)

Charlotte senior Octavia Jett-Wilson (Eleanor Roosevelt)

Central Florida freshman Laila Jewett (Bishop Ireton)

Texas Arlington freshman Reniya Jones (New Hope)

Dayton freshman Anna Lemaster (Stone Bridge)

Fairfield senior Sam Lewis (Howard)

Texas junior Aliyah Matharu (Bishop McNamara)

Delaware senior Paris McBride (Woodbridge)

Princeton sophomore Ellie Mitchell (Georgetown Visitation)

Virginia Tech sophomore Rochelle Norris (New Hope)

Princeton sophomore Chet Nweke (Stone Bridge)

Longwood sophomore Hannah Osaro (Osbourn Park)

Maryland junior Ashley Owusu (Paul VI)

South Carolina sophomore Eniya Russell (Pallotti)

Mississippi sophomore Madison Scott (Bishop McNamara)

Howard freshman Marissa Steel (Laurel)

Mount St. Mary’s sophomore Jessica Tomasetti (Good Counsel)

North Carolina junior Malu Tshitenge (St. John’s)

Howard junior Iyanna Warren (Oxon Hill)

Princeton junior Lexi Weger (Episcopal)