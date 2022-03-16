The Capitals’ next game is Thursday in Columbus.

“Joe is a versatile, skilled forward, and we are extremely pleased with his development this season,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “Joe has worked hard and put himself in a position to earn a spot on our team. It is a great testament to him and all the local youth hockey coaches and programming in our area that guided him along through this journey.”

Snively emerged as a bright spot for the Capitals during a rough stretch earlier in the year after he was called up from the Hershey Bears, Washington’s American Hockey League team. In his first NHL season, Snively has recorded four goals and three assists in 12 games.

He signed a one-year, two-way $750,000 contract last year.

Snively’s ties to the Capitals started at an early age. He grew up playing youth hockey at Washington’s practice facility and idolized Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. This season, he’s typically played with Backstrom on the second line.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of young players this year and I think as you see them grow and mature, you see what it leads to … when you’ve got a player like [Snively], you’ve got to put him up in a situation where he can be successful,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said last month. “Playing with guys like [Evgeny] Kuznetsov and [Tom] Wilson or Backstrom on different nights, those guys are good players. He’s proven he can fit in there.”

The Capitals made a similar depth move last season when they signed Conor Sheary to a two-year, $3 million extension. Washington wanted to secure a versatile winger who had the ability to score and was defensively sound. Sheary’s well-rounded game has led to 15 goals and 15 assists this season.