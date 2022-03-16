He paused. “The last thing on my mind was the idea that I might be coaching the team in the NCAA tournament.”

That changed when Nickelberry received a call asking him to come to a meeting with LSU President William F. Tate IV and Athletic Director Scott Woodward. Like everyone else connected with the basketball team, Nickelberry knew LSU had received an NOA — Notice of Allegations — from the NCAA earlier in the week. His name hadn’t been mentioned in the report, but head coach Will Wade and assistant Bill Armstrong had both been major figures in it.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” Nickelberry said. “Will hadn’t said anything about it. Truth is, for a couple of years, we thought it was okay. I don’t want to say we relaxed, but we stopped worrying as much.”

The NOA changed things and, when Nickelberry met with Tate and Woodward in his office, he was told that Wade and Armstrong had been fired. “They asked me if I would be willing to take over until the end of the season,” Nickelberry said. “I said yes. The next thing I knew, I was talking to the players.”

The team had gathered in the locker room. Tate and Woodward accompanied Nickelberry to deliver the news that Wade and Armstrong had been fired. Then they left Nickelberry with what was now his team.

“The walk from my office to the locker room takes about three minutes,” he said. “That day it felt like it took three hours. It was very sudden. I had to gather my thoughts quickly.”

Nickelberry arrived at LSU in the spring of 2019. He had resigned at Howard after nine years, during which he successfully cleaned up the academic disaster the basketball team had been before his arrival and had moderate success on the court, going 17-17 in his final season.

He and Wade had worked together at Clemson as assistant coaches under Oliver Purnell and remained friends. Wade had just survived being suspended by the school after reports that the FBI had a recording of him talking to a recruiting middleman about a “strong ass offer” he had made to a recruit.

The school reinstated Wade that April, and the coach asked Nickelberry to join his staff, adding experience — Nickelberry, now 57, spent 12 seasons as a college head coach — and someone untouched by the FBI report. It also helped that Nickelberry had an excellent reputation as a recruiter, and he was made the team’s recruiting coordinator.

Even with the FBI and the NCAA hovering over the program, the Tigers had success on the court. They won 21 games and finished tied for second in the SEC in 2020 and would have been in the NCAA tournament had there been one. Last season, they were 19-10 and reached the second round of the NCAAs. This season, with the youngest team in the SEC, they’re 22-11 and a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, scheduled to play Iowa State in Milwaukee on Friday.

They will be led in that game by Nickelberry, who believes he’s a very different coach than the one who left Howard three years ago.

“I was an old-school type coach,” he said. “Lots of fire and brimstone. I was always someone who lived and died on every possession, who always found something to coach up no matter how well we had played. I started to change my last couple of years at Howard. I like to think I’ve grown. I enjoy everything in my life and in my coaching more now. I want to make sure the players enjoy what they’re doing. My nickname down here is the ‘Rah-Rah Coach.’ I promise you that would never have been my nickname in the past.”

Still, it is very difficult to be rah-rah under the current circumstances.

“What I told the players in that first meeting was all we can control is the next week — or, I hope, two or three weeks,” he said. “None of us knows what’s coming after that. Some guys will graduate, some will have a shot at the NBA. Some will be auditioning — for the new coach here or for a coach at another school.

“What I wanted them to understand was that we are a very good basketball team and to play in the NCAA tournament is an opportunity that may or may not come again. Nothing’s guaranteed. I told them I understood this was a unique and extraordinary circumstance. But we had five days to get our mojo back.”

What Nickelberry didn’t say to his players is that he knows he will be looking for work once LSU plays its last game this season. He is a basketball lifer, born in Washington, D.C. and a graduate of Central High in Prince George’s County. He played at Virginia Wesleyan and has worked, as an assistant or head coach, at nine different schools. He also coached the women’s team at Columbia Union College in Takoma Park — now known as Washington Adventist — early in his career, and spent time overseas, coaching the Libyan national team. Moving is nothing new for him.

But he’s older now, remarried in 2019, with an adopted son, Carter, who is 11. He has two sons from his first marriage. Kyan is 19 and a freshman at Hampton and Kelby is 17.

“They’re both concerned about me and I understand,” he said. “It’s funny, though, how supportive people are around here. I’ve lived in the same building for three years, walked in and out without anyone saying more than hello. The last few days people are stopping me to wish me luck and ask me what I think about our chances. LSU is that kind of place.”

He’s called old bosses like Ralph Willard and Purnell and old friends like Leonard Hamilton in the last few days, seeking advice. “They all said the same thing: ‘You have to be yourself. Don’t try to be anyone else. Be you.’”

Instead of the traditional Selection Sunday party with fans, cheerleaders and media, Nickelberry and his players met privately in the team’s film room to watch their name go into the bracket. There were no TV cameras in sight.

“I just thought it might be too tough with all those people around, with people asking questions,” he said. “Part of me savors this opportunity, but let’s be honest, this whole thing is bittersweet — very bittersweet. It was very emotional when our name went up. Lots of hugs and lots of tears. It was better that it was just us.”

He admitted that Monday’s first practice was “awkward,” but thought things got better on Tuesday. “It was tough on the players,” he said. “They were used to Will’s voice being in charge, not mine. We had to move two assistants up to working more on-court and they weren’t used to those voices either. I still honestly believe we’ll be ready to play Friday.”

What comes after that is unknown for everyone involved — including the lifer who’s a head coach again for as long as this season lasts.