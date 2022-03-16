Still, through all of that, García believed he fit best at his natural position. His 11 errors in 28 games at shortstop with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings in 2021 may suggest otherwise. So might his inconsistent defense at second in the pros. But the Nationals have a gaping hole to fill at shortstop after trading Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And in what’s expected to be a rebuilding year, it makes sense to give García, 21, a fair shot there.

“The biggest thing I feel like I have to work on is to make sure I stay low on my legs when I make my throws,” García said through a team interpreter Tuesday. “And stay more focused pitch-by-pitch, make sure I’m locked in a little bit better.”

Focus, he explained, was the main reasons for his defensive issues last season.

“I feel like my mind was wandering a lot and that led to some of those errors,” García said. “For some reason, I was still thinking a lot about my [oblique] injury. That was hanging over my head a little bit. I felt like a lot of times pitches would catch me off guard because I was thinking about something else in that moment. That’s obviously something I need to fix.”

García is just one part of the Nationals’ crowded infield picture. Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Wednesday that Kieboom and Maikel Franco will compete for the everyday job at third base. Josh Bell, the returning first baseman, still needs a right-handed backup, which could be also be Franco if he makes the Opening Day roster. César Hernández, signed to a one-year, $4 million deal in November, is expected to play often at second, especially since Martinez wants him to be the team’s regular leadoff hitter. Then veterans Alcides Escobar and Ehire Adrianza can fill in any cracks.

Escobar, 35 and signed to a one-year, $1 million deal, is insurance if García doesn’t click at shortstop. Adrianza, 32 and signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, has at least 20 appearances at shortstop (177), third base (111), second (85), first (35), left field (29) and right (20). As a switch-hitter, and coming off a fairly productive year with the Atlanta Braves, Martinez views Adrianza as a do-everything utility man. García, then, is surrounded by experienced infielders, offering him needed guidance and the Nationals a few safety nets.

“Look, this kid took everything to heart,” Martinez said of what the Nationals told García to work on this winter. “He came this year and he’s thin. I mean, he’s got great shape, he looks a little bit quicker. So you know, today he took groundballs and he’s getting in front of everything, his feet were working fine. We’re going to keep an eye on him.

“The throwing thing, sometimes guys do get in some habits. And for me it’s more about being lazy cause they’re not moving their feet and it’s been addressed with him and he understands that he has to use his lower half to throw the ball.”

At 19, García was next to Kieboom as one of the organization’s top prospects. At 20, García debuted and became the first player born in the 2000s to homer in the major leagues. At 22, given regular starts from last July on, he flashed his power but finished with a .242 batting average, .275 on-base percentage and .411 slugging percentage in 247 plate appearances, below high expectations.

In May, he’ll turn 22, still younger than tons of minor leaguers. Doing so at shortstop for the Nationals would be a big deal.