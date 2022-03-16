“He means more for college basketball than anybody,” said Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim, an adversary in the ACC but a coaching buddy long before that. “What he’s done for the game, what he’s done outside the game and what he’s done for the country’s game with the Olympics, you can’t really measure that. He has unbelievable understanding of what you have to do and say in working with people.”

There’s a lot packed into that assessment, all of it true. Part of leadership, though, is a person’s willingness — his confidence — to change and adapt. Krzyzewski became such a powerful figure in his sport — the Dean Smith of his time — that he had sway to help shape the landscape. His criticisms of college basketball — among them, that it needs a commissioner-like figure who understands the way the sport works and can serve as an advocate — ring loudly with anyone in the game.

But Krzyzewski has also been smart enough to know that he can’t just bark at the system and make it conform. He has always molded his methods to meet the moment. That’s not inconsistency. It’s evolution.

Consider this transition: Krzyzewski’s 1990 Duke team reached the Final Four, his fourth trip there. But when his three seniors — Alaa Abdelnaby, Robert Brickey and Phil Henderson — didn’t graduate on time, he refused to raise a banner commemorating the accomplishment in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Two years later, after the second of back-to-back national championships, star Christian Laettner was one class shy of graduation in the spring — and Krzyzewski threatened to withhold that banner from Cameron’s rafters. Only when Laettner took a summer school course did the coach relent.

That kind of adherence to a since-outdated idea of men’s college basketball players as students first and athletes second gave Krzyzewski’s program a moral compass in the view of its supporters and an outsize arrogance in the view of its detractors. But as the sport evolved, so did Duke.

Krzyzewski’s shift from demanding graduation to pursuing players who stay for a season before bolting for the NBA can be read as a double standard. It’s not. It’s an adaptation to a broader shift in what kind of college experience best serves the most talented teenage players. That it all falls under the Duke umbrella might make it seem as if players from one generation should go through the same process as those two generations earlier. But the college experience for Johnny Dawkins in 1986 was never going to be replicated by Paolo Banchero in 2022. Why pretend?

Critics argue that Krzyzewski made a conscious decision to go after the most talented players he knew would only stay a year, and that conscious decision has resulted in only one championship thus far, in 2015, when freshmen Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones made a run. In the 11 seasons before this one — when Kyrie Irving, Jabari Parker, Zion Williamson and so many others made their pit stops at Duke — the 2015 team is the only one to reach the Final Four.

The lazy interpretation is that Krzyzewski sold out for a formula that failed him more than it succeeded. Rather, Krzyzewski changed and adapted to an environment that had shifted. A generation earlier, maybe the best way to serve a player who entered his program was to make sure he got his Duke degree and was prepared for a career, whether basketball worked out or not. But over the past decade, the best way to serve those players was to teach them good fundamentals and habits, give them freedom to maximize their talents on the court — Duke often doesn’t run set plays — and prepare them for their future, which was decidedly in basketball.

“He’s a great coach,” Boeheim said, “but he's really better at all the other things that are involved with leadership.”

That includes resisting the easy path as you age, railing about the way things used to be while refusing to acknowledge how they are.

I don’t claim to know Krzyzewski in the way I know people I have covered regularly and intensely, but I have been around him in three iterations: first as a reporter at Duke’s student paper, mostly during my senior year almost 30 years ago; next as a reporter with the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., where my beat was North Carolina but being around the Tar Heels puts you in the Duke orbit more than a little; and in and out since, first covering Gary Williams and Maryland just after the peak of the Terrapins-Blue Devils rivalry, and occasionally in the 15 years since at the odd ACC or NCAA tournament, or for games down at Cameron.

Those exposures came at a variety of stages in his career: before he won a national title and in the immediate aftermath of his first two; in the fallout of the health issue that caused him to miss most of the 1994-95 season and included a limiting of most media access; and off and on in these later years, when he has served as the unquestioned dean of his sport — protective and defensive at times but more often thoughtful and expansive.

In some ways, he is still a product of the U.S. Military Academy, where he played on the Army basketball team under Knight. When the national anthem is played before games — as his players shift their weight from one foot to the next, fidgeting — Krzyzewski stands at attention, right hand sharply over his heart, left arm straight by his side.

But he is not rigidly militaristic, either. In 2001, when I was covering Duke’s NCAA tournament run for the Raleigh paper, the Blue Devils were in a taut regional semifinal against UCLA in Philadelphia and my press row seat was right behind the bench. At a second-half timeout, Krzyzewski sat his players on the bench — Shane Battier and Jason Williams, Carlos Boozer and Mike Dunleavy, so many stars, so much talent. There was no clipboard. He pointed to each player and went around the circle, his voice rising. “You’re good. You’re good. You’re good! You’re good! You’re good!!”