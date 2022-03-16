To determine which first-round games offer the best value, I adjusted each team’s average margin of victory for strength of schedule while also factoring in how lucky a team got in a particular matchup. For example, while a team can control how many three-pointers it attempts, its three-point success rate is often less predictable, which is why we see high fluctuations from game to game. Three-point defense is also subject to big swings and not under team control as much as you might assume.

At that point, it is just a matter of comparing the two ratings to find a projected margin of victory on a neutral court, and making further tweaks as needed for injuries, lineup changes, etc., before arriving at a final point spread. Weighing those numbers against the actual point spreads highlights the best potential values. With that in mind, here are the best bets for the first round.

No. 5 Connecticut (-7) vs No. 12 New Mexico State

Pick: Connecticut -7

New Mexico State turns the ball over too much (a 21 percent rate, ranking 313th in the country) and should struggle to stop the Huskies on the offensive glass, as they grab an impressive 38 percent of their misses for second-chance opportunities. Connecticut is also good at defending the rim, taking away another key strength for New Mexico State. In a different first-round matchup, the Aggies might have had a stronger chance, but this looks like a harsh pairing for the underdog.

No. 6 Texas (-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

Pick: Texas -1

One reason this spread is so narrow is due to the Hokies’ three-point shooting prowess, especially on unguarded catch-and-shoot attempts. Otherwise, Texas has been the better team this season by almost any measure, even if it’s entering this game on a three-game losing streak while Virginia Tech just stormed to the ACC title. Also, the Longhorns don’t allow nearly as many uncontested shots as the Hokies generate in a typical matchup. According to Synergy Sports, nearly two-thirds of Virginia Tech’s catch-and-shoot attempts have been uncontested, while Texas has contested more than half of such attempts by its opponents.

If you are feeling frisky, I’d also advocate for either an alternative spread (Texas -3.5 at +140 or better) or the Texas money line (-120 or better).

No. 4 Illinois (-7) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

Pick: Under 136.5

This matchup features two efficient offenses that play at a slow pace, with a combined average offensive possession length of almost 19 seconds, which projects to a game with 63 or 64 possessions for each team. Fewer possessions obviously means fewer chances to score points. Historically, tournament games with such a pace that end in regulation tend to produce totals of around 133 points, and with Chattanooga not being a very good three-point shooting team, the under becomes even more valuable.

---

The plays above represent my best bets of the first round because their value is the most lucrative based on my projections. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the opening round games. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. For example, my line on the Akron vs. UCLA game is UCLA -14½, almost identical to the actual spread of UCLA -14. There is no edge here — but there is a pick. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games.

Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga (-23½) vs. No. 16 Georgia State

Pick: Georgia State +23½

No. 8 Boise State vs No. 9 Memphis (-2½)

Pick: Boise State +2½

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan (-2½)

Pick: Colorado State +2½

No. 3 Tennessee (-17) vs. No. 14 Longwood

Pick: Tennessee -17

No. 8 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton

Pick: Creighton +2

No. 5 Iowa (-9) vs. No. 12 Richmond

Pick: Richmond +9

No. 4 Providence (-2) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

Pick: Providence -2

No. 1 Baylor (-20½) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Pick: Baylor -20½

No. 4 UCLA (-14) vs. No. 13 Akron

Pick: UCLA -14

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (-1½)

Pick: Murray State +1½

No. 3 Wisconsin (-7) vs. No. 14 Colgate

Pick: Wisconsin -7

No. 2 Kentucky (-17) vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s

Pick: Kentucky -17

No. 4 Arkansas (-5) vs. No. 13 Vermont

Pick: Arkansas -5

Friday

No. 6 LSU (-4) vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Pick: Iowa State +4

No. 7 USC (-1) vs. No. 10 Miami

Pick: USC -1

No. 2 Auburn (-16) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Pick: Auburn -16

No. 8 Seton Hall (-1) vs. No. 9 TCU

Pick: Seton Hall -1

No. 5 Houston (-8½) vs. No. 12 UAB

Pick: UAB +8½

No. 4 Illinois (-7) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

Pick: Illinois -7

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (-1½)

Pick: Ohio State +1½

No. 2 Villanova (-16) vs. No. 15 Delaware

Pick: Delaware +16

No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) vs. No. 14 Montana State

Pick: Texas Tech -15

No. 7 Michigan State (-1½) vs. No. 10 Davidson

Pick: Michigan State -1½

No. 2 Duke (-17) vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton

Pick: Duke -17

No. 8 North Carolina (-3) vs. No. 9 Marquette

Pick: Marquette +3

No. 3 Purdue (-16) vs. No. 14 Yale