To determine which first-round games offer the best value, I adjusted each team’s average margin of victory for strength of schedule while also factoring in how lucky a team got in a particular matchup. For example, while a team can control how many three-pointers it attempts, its three-point success rate is often less predictable, which is why we see high fluctuations from game to game. Three-point defense is also subject to big swings and not under team control as much as you might assume.
At that point, it is just a matter of comparing the two ratings to find a projected margin of victory on a neutral court, and making further tweaks as needed for injuries, lineup changes, etc., before arriving at a final point spread. Weighing those numbers against the actual point spreads highlights the best potential values. With that in mind, here are the best bets for the first round.
No. 5 Connecticut (-7) vs No. 12 New Mexico State
Pick: Connecticut -7
New Mexico State turns the ball over too much (a 21 percent rate, ranking 313th in the country) and should struggle to stop the Huskies on the offensive glass, as they grab an impressive 38 percent of their misses for second-chance opportunities. Connecticut is also good at defending the rim, taking away another key strength for New Mexico State. In a different first-round matchup, the Aggies might have had a stronger chance, but this looks like a harsh pairing for the underdog.
No. 6 Texas (-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
Pick: Texas -1
One reason this spread is so narrow is due to the Hokies’ three-point shooting prowess, especially on unguarded catch-and-shoot attempts. Otherwise, Texas has been the better team this season by almost any measure, even if it’s entering this game on a three-game losing streak while Virginia Tech just stormed to the ACC title. Also, the Longhorns don’t allow nearly as many uncontested shots as the Hokies generate in a typical matchup. According to Synergy Sports, nearly two-thirds of Virginia Tech’s catch-and-shoot attempts have been uncontested, while Texas has contested more than half of such attempts by its opponents.
If you are feeling frisky, I’d also advocate for either an alternative spread (Texas -3.5 at +140 or better) or the Texas money line (-120 or better).
No. 4 Illinois (-7) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
Pick: Under 136.5
This matchup features two efficient offenses that play at a slow pace, with a combined average offensive possession length of almost 19 seconds, which projects to a game with 63 or 64 possessions for each team. Fewer possessions obviously means fewer chances to score points. Historically, tournament games with such a pace that end in regulation tend to produce totals of around 133 points, and with Chattanooga not being a very good three-point shooting team, the under becomes even more valuable.
---
The plays above represent my best bets of the first round because their value is the most lucrative based on my projections. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the opening round games. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. For example, my line on the Akron vs. UCLA game is UCLA -14½, almost identical to the actual spread of UCLA -14. There is no edge here — but there is a pick. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday afternoon.
Thursday
No. 1 Gonzaga (-23½) vs. No. 16 Georgia State
Pick: Georgia State +23½
No. 8 Boise State vs No. 9 Memphis (-2½)
Pick: Boise State +2½
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan (-2½)
Pick: Colorado State +2½
No. 3 Tennessee (-17) vs. No. 14 Longwood
Pick: Tennessee -17
No. 8 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton
Pick: Creighton +2
No. 5 Iowa (-9) vs. No. 12 Richmond
Pick: Richmond +9
No. 4 Providence (-2) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
Pick: Providence -2
No. 1 Baylor (-20½) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
Pick: Baylor -20½
No. 4 UCLA (-14) vs. No. 13 Akron
Pick: UCLA -14
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (-1½)
Pick: Murray State +1½
No. 3 Wisconsin (-7) vs. No. 14 Colgate
Pick: Wisconsin -7
No. 2 Kentucky (-17) vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s
Pick: Kentucky -17
No. 4 Arkansas (-5) vs. No. 13 Vermont
Pick: Arkansas -5
Friday
No. 6 LSU (-4) vs. No. 11 Iowa State
Pick: Iowa State +4
No. 7 USC (-1) vs. No. 10 Miami
Pick: USC -1
No. 2 Auburn (-16) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
Pick: Auburn -16
No. 8 Seton Hall (-1) vs. No. 9 TCU
Pick: Seton Hall -1
No. 5 Houston (-8½) vs. No. 12 UAB
Pick: UAB +8½
No. 4 Illinois (-7) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
Pick: Illinois -7
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (-1½)
Pick: Ohio State +1½
No. 2 Villanova (-16) vs. No. 15 Delaware
Pick: Delaware +16
No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) vs. No. 14 Montana State
Pick: Texas Tech -15
No. 7 Michigan State (-1½) vs. No. 10 Davidson
Pick: Michigan State -1½
No. 2 Duke (-17) vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton
Pick: Duke -17
No. 8 North Carolina (-3) vs. No. 9 Marquette
Pick: Marquette +3
No. 3 Purdue (-16) vs. No. 14 Yale
Pick: Purdue -16