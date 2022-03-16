Transferring didn’t seem like an option for this crew that had stuck together for years. They’d either play this extra season at Richmond or they’d move on from their college careers.

As the tightknit teammates talked last spring, they suspected point guard Jacob Gilyard “was sort of going to be the first domino,” said Jordan Gaitley, who lives with Gilyard and two other players. Gilyard committed to return. So did standout sixth-year forward Grant Golden. By then, “everyone knew what we were capable of and wanted to be a part of it,” said Gaitley, a walk-on who made 13 appearances through his first four seasons but decided to come back for one more. He’s played a total of three minutes this year. Worth it? Well, he was smiling as he explained these dominoes a day before his team’s March Madness matchup against fifth-seeded Iowa.

Nick Sherod, who has torn his ACL twice and plans to soon become a high school English teacher, said he took the longest to decide. He knew he had a grueling recovery process ahead after the knee injury in October 2020. But he’s back, too, joining Golden as the sixth-years on this Richmond team. Four scholarship players, all 1,000-point scorers, and two walk-ons opted to use this extra eligibility granted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and trek through another season together as graduate students.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

They had the NCAA tournament earmarked as the end goal. It’s the postseason destination Richmond hadn’t reached since 2011. But the route veered awry more than they initially had in mind.

The Spiders, seeded No. 12 in the Midwest Region, lost three of their first four conference matchups. The team fell in both of its overtime games during the regular season and lost four other games by three points or fewer. So they entered the Atlantic 10 tournament last week with a No. 6 seed and only one possible path to March Madness: Win four games in four days to earn an automatic bid.

Yet they approached the tournament with a calm disposition. Richmond beat Rhode Island despite trailing by 15 points early in the second half. A day later, the Spiders toppled VCU, which had beaten Richmond twice during the regular season. They still needed to get past Dayton and Davidson, two more teams that already had wins over Richmond this year, and the Spiders played like a bunch of veterans who weren’t ready for their careers to end.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no reason to give up or quit because this was our only hope,” Sherod said. “Either we were going to go down swinging or we weren’t. I don’t think we had a choice.”

In the Atlantic 10 final, Davidson secured a five-point lead with 1:17 to go. The Spiders stormed back. After Richmond took hold of a late lead, Nathan Cayo, a fifth-year forward, grabbed a defensive rebound with five seconds left to seal the NCAA tournament berth. The moments after the final buzzer turned into a surreal celebration.

The players headed back to their hotel in Washington to watch the selection show, but their bus broke down on the way. They took Ubers there instead, arriving in time to hear the school’s name called.

Story continues below advertisement

Having this crew of fifth- and sixth-year players is “so counter to so much of what college basketball is today,” said Coach Chris Mooney, who’s in his 17th year at the helm. While many schools have an influx of transfers leaving and arriving, Mooney returned nearly his entire roster from last year. His group of starters includes Golden (in his sixth year at Richmond), Gilyard (fifth year), Cayo (fifth year), senior Andre Gustavson and junior Tyler Burton, who leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game. And that experience helps.

Advertisement

“You see teams start to get sluggish when something bad happens or start to just throw up three-point shots when something bad happens,” Mooney said. “I think we’re old enough not to do that.”

Gilyard, the 5-foot-9 point guard, has started 152 games and played more than 5,600 minutes through his college career. He never subbed out of a game during the Atlantic 10 tournament and is the type of player who hates leaving the court. Even if Mooney takes out Gilyard for a few possessions at the end of practice, “I’ll kind of throw my hands in the air and ask why I’m even here if he’s not going to let me play,” Gilyard said.

Golden collapsed on the court during a game in his freshman season and needed to undergo a cardiac procedure to correct an accelerated heart rate. Since then, he’s played in 150 games and scored more than 2,000 points, a key force in Richmond’s path to the tournament. Sherod came back from the major knee injury, moving into a role off the bench, for the “chance to go out on my own two feet,” he said.

The whole group missed the 2020 tournament, hearing the news from a hotel lobby in Brooklyn just before a preconference tournament practice. The Spiders, with a 24-7 record, were projected to earn a bid at the time the postseason was canceled — a disappointment that prompted “the worst week of probably a lot of our lives,” Sherod said. After last season’s shortened slate, Richmond settled for the NIT, still waiting for this marquee moment.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why you go to play college basketball,” Gilyard said this week. “You can say that you go to upset high-major programs or go to score however many points. But nah, as a kid, you want to go to the NCAA tournament. That’s the goal.”

Now, they’ve arrived and must face an Iowa squad that is just a few days removed from a Big Ten tournament title. The Spiders recognize that Keegan Murray, the Hawkeyes’ soon-to-be lottery pick who scores 23.6 points per game, is unlike any opposing player they’ve encountered this season. But they’re not trying to manufacture a Cinderella mind-set. After years of college basketball, they feel ready.

“Part of what we came back for is not just to make the tournament, but also to make a run,” Sherod said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Spiders have gone as far as the Sweet 16 and most recently did so in 2011, also as a No. 12 seed. These players have never performed on this stage but think they’re built for postseason success. There’s the confidence from the upset-filled run through the conference tournament. They regard their cohesiveness on the court as one of their greatest strengths. Sherod believes that in Gilyard, the first domino in the sequence that led to this tournament appearance, the Spiders have the “perfect point guard” for March.