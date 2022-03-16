Only one PGA Tour event, the Players Championship, has a $20 million purse, and that event features 144 golfers and a 36-hole cut.

Four of the tournaments will be held in the United States: July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.; July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.; Sept. 2-4 at the International in Bolton, Mass.; and Sept. 16-18 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The first tournament will take place June 9-11, the week before the U.S. Open, at the Centurion Club just outside London. Two other tournaments will take place in Thailand and Saudi Arabia in the fall. The location of the season-ending tournament, a team match-play competition, was not announced.

“I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities, and fans to have more fun,” former pro golfer Greg Norman, the CEO LIV Golf Investments who has been a driving force behind the creation of the new league, said in a statement released Wednesday. “My mission is to help the game reach its full potential and we know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport. In many ways, we are a start-up. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future.”

LIV Golf Investments is part of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has hundreds of billions of dollars at its disposal as the financial arm of the country’s government. Critics say the new league is the oil-rich country’s latest attempt at “sportswashing,” by which it attempts to improve its reputation by spending millions of dollars on athletic pursuits.

The proposed new league became a hot topic in golf circles last month after it was revealed that Phil Mickelson, a six-time major winner and one of the sport’s most popular players, had thrown his support behind it, going as far as paying for attorneys to write the new league’s operating agreement with three other unnamed golfers. Mickelson said he was willing to overlook Saudi Arabia’s questionable human rights record to start the new league because it would help golfers more easily profit from their own work.

Mickelson’s comments sparked an immediate backlash, with top pro Rory McIlroy calling them “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant” and saying the proposed new league was “dead in the water.” Many of the sport’s other top players — including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson — joined McIlroy in saying they will not take part in the new league, and in a letter sent to more than 250 professional golfers on Tuesday, Norman more or less admitted that the league will not begin with much star power.

“We consider ourselves a start-up,” Norman wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Sports Illustrated and others. “We may start with a modest number of players, but we won’t stay that way for long. I fully understand some players may choose not to play with us right away. But after we get going, I believe many of those who aren’t with us now will be with us later. I want to thank you for your patience, but know, it will be worth your while.”

The news release announcing the new league did not include any golfers who had signed on, nor did it mention any media partnerships between the new league and broadcasting entities.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan repeatedly has said that any PGA Tour player who signs on with the new league would be permanently banned from competing in PGA Tour events. This ban would not apply to golf’s four majors, which are not operated by the PGA Tour. Norman has challenged Monahan on this matter, saying the PGA Tour has no legal right to ban its players from competing in the new league because they are considered independent contractors, not employees (Wednesday’s news release pointedly used the term “independent contractors” to describe the players).

Norman added in the letter that the new league will not directly compete with golf’s four majors but “has been consistent in its desire to complement the annual tour schedules and wider golf ecosystem. From the beginning, we designed this so players have the choice to play any tour, and in LIV Golf events, and actively encourage you to do so. We will not ask you to choose one or the other. This is in addition to, not in place of, your current Tour schedule.”