Murphy will have the pleasure of going home to begin his final NCAA tournament when the 11th-seeded Hokies (23-12) arrive in Milwaukee this week to face No. 6 seed Texas (21-11) in the East Region’s first round Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in front of what he anticipates to be many family members.

The most experienced player on the roster and undisputed leader on and off the court grew up in Middleton, Wis., just outside of Madison and approximately 90 miles from Milwaukee, where he spent countless days on the youth and AAU circuits honing his game.

“It is crazy to realize that at some point this is our last run here,” Murphy said. “This is our final go, and with me not having an extra year or anything it really will be it, so I want to make the most of it. I’ve already played 160-some games, and I want to make every single one of these count, as many as we can keep going.”

Friday’s game will be Murphy’s 162nd, all but seven as a starter. He ranks among the top 10 in the sport in career games after spending his first four years starting at Wofford, where he played two seasons for Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young, the former longtime coach of the Terriers.

Murphy transferred to Virginia Tech this past offseason during a period of significant transition in the backcourt, providing stability that has been invaluable in defining the culture of the program under Young and pushing the Hokies to new heights.

Young put Murphy in the starting lineup immediately given Wabissa Bede, the starting point guard over the previous three seasons, had elected to take a position as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M under former Hokies coach Buzz Williams rather than come back for a fifth year.

But simply because Young coached Murphy at Wofford, where the duo in 2019 reached the NCAA tournament’s second round with a win over Seton Hall, didn’t mean a reunion was imminent. Murphy also fielded offers from Big Ten programs, and the opportunity to play games closer to home was enticing.

After much consideration, Murphy opted for Virginia Tech in part because of a comfort level with the roster that included former Wofford teammate Keve Aluma and Hunter Cattoor, who committed to the school before following Young to Blacksburg.

“It’s great to be back with him and have that calming sense,” Aluma said of Murphy, who has averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 assists while starting every game this season. “We all trust him a lot, and it’s good to have him.”

The Wofford pipeline yielded the first ACC tournament championship in Virginia Tech history after the seventh-seeded Hokies defeated No. 1 seed Duke, 82-67, in Saturday night’s final at Barclays Center in New York to complete an improbable run of four victories in as many nights, including dispatching the top three seeds.

Murphy was selected second-team all-tournament after averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 assists. He also went 5 for 8 on three-pointers for 15 points in the Hokies’ first game of the ACC tournament, contributing to a 76-75 overtime win in the second round against No. 10 seed Clemson.

“He’s just a personable dude. He’s just a real guy,” Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts said. “As leaders, sometimes guys try to put on a mask and just act like somebody they’re not and try to force what they would think is the best out of people. I can listen to Storm because he’s my friend. I can listen to Storm at any given point and any given time in the game because I know who he is as a person and I trust him. I trust his work ethic.”

It was that dedication and belief in Young and the process that provided Murphy the impetus to take the lead in extricating the Hokies from a 2-7 start in the ACC, leaving them in last place and all but an afterthought as a team that stood any chance at a deep run in the conference tournament, much less winning the title.

During that skid, Murphy received plenty of blame on social media. Unwavering support from his teammates and Young greatly assisted in lifting his spirits.

“The social media thing just makes me sick to my stomach,” Young said. “I’m a 58-year-old guy. I could give a damn [if critics say], ‘Mike Young stinks,’ but young people respond to it, and I think he really got beat up in some different portions of the year. But going down the stretch he has played so very well.”

With Murphy in command again, the Hokies’ ascension began Jan. 29 with an 85-72 win against Florida State in Tallahassee and continued with five more victories, culminating in a 62-53 defeat of rival Virginia on Feb. 14 at raucous Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech closed the regular season by winning nine of 11 and was well on its way to becoming the team Young envisioned at the start of the season.