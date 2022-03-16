The Nuggets flicked the ball up court with ease and found Aaron Gordon for an immediate three-pointer.

The game was just over four minutes old and the sequence was merely an opening salvo. Jokic and Gordon bullied the Washington Wizards throughout a 127-109 Nuggets win, thoroughly dismantling a defense they no doubt had plenty of familiarity with given that it was basically born in Denver.

Washington Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is now 0-2 against his former team. The Wizards (29-39) have lost five straight and eight of 10.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Their big-picture problem remains the same. Washington is not on the same page on defense, and is suffering from chemistry issues Unseld and his team credit to large-scale moves at the trade deadline that brought in a new swath of players. It was the eighth straight game in which the defense gave up at least 113 points.

Against the Nuggets (42-28), the Wizards suffered from something worse: listlessness. Unseld said the key to stopping Jokic, a favorite to repeat as the league MVP, is throwing different defenders at him without pause, each playing as hard as they can. But Porzingis, Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant all had their turns, none with the intensity required in what was essentially a David-vs.-Goliath matchup — Jokic has at least 36 pounds on each of the three. Their help defenders faded into the background.

The Nuggets took what they pleased in return, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, a number that decreased in garbage time, and sinking 15 crucial three-pointers, as Washington beat them 64-56 in the paint.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jokic led seven scorers in double figures with 29 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes, surpassing 10,000 career points along the way. Gordon had 14 points and Bones Hyland had 17.

Deni Avdija led the Wizards with 19 points. Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had six points but added nine rebounds.

Here’s what else there is to know from Wednesday’s loss:

Youths get some shine

Although he trailed off just a touch after halftime, Avdija had his second encouraging game in a row after scoring in double figures Monday at Golden State. He added seven rebounds and two assists to his 15 and went 7-for-10 from the field.

Rookie Corey Kispert had a fine night as well, scoring 15 points and grabbing three rebounds. If the Wizards can squeeze one sweet thing out of this sour stretch, it’s giving their younger players reps.

Race to the play-in

Speaking of a rough stretch — the Wizards have 14 games left in the regular season and sit 11th in the East, four games behind Charlotte and currently out of the play-in tournament.

Jokic MVP

Jokic must have felt right at home from the moment he stepped on court. Before the game, he wrapped an arm around Unseld as the two good friends caught up — Unseld worked closely with the big man in Denver and is credited with helping Jokic turn into such a stout defender.