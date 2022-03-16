No. 11 Princeton

Chance to reach Sweet 16: 28 percent

Historical chance for a No. 11 seed to the Sweet 16 since 1994: 9.5 percent

If the adage “defense wins championships” holds, then the Princeton Tigers are primed to produce a surprise or two later this week. Despite a starting lineup that features no player over 6-foot-1, Carla Berube’s squad ranks nationally in the Top 10 in several measures of defensive efficiency, including opponent field goal percentage (seventh at 34.9 percent), points allowed per play (0.65, third), and opponent assist-to-turnover ratio (0.44, first). This all adds up to the reigning Ivy League regular season and tournament champions allowing only 73.9 points per 100 possessions, a defensive rating that ranks second in the country on its own and fifth after adjusting for pace and strength of schedule.

Whether the Tigers’ stingy defense can be as effective against the cream of the NCAA crop remains to be seen. After all, Princeton faced a collection of offenses that averaged 90.1 points per 100 possessions, 191st in the nation. However, stellar play on both ends of the court by Ivy League Player of the Year Abby Meyers (17.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game and 1.5 steals per game), All-Ivy first-team member Julia Cunningham (13.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.6 SPG) and Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Ellie Mitchell, who ranks third in the country with 4.6 defensive win shares, a measure of how many wins a player contributes based on defensive play alone.

By the way, readers in the Washington, D.C., area may be interested to learn that Princeton has five players with ties to the DMV. Lexi Weger (Episcopal high school in Virginia), Chet Nweke (Woodbine, Md. / Stone Ridge high school), Parker Hill (Bethesda, Md. / Winston Churchill High School), Mitchell (Chevy Chase, Md. / Georgetown Visitation Prep) and Meyers (Potomac, Md. / Walt Whitman High School).

No. 9 Gonzaga

Chance to reach Sweet 16: 14 percent

Historical chance for a No. 9 seed to the Sweet 16 since 1994: 2.2 percent

West Coast Conference Tournament champion Gonzaga is fourth in the country in offensive rebounding rate, pulling down 42 percent of their missed shots. In the context of upset potential, this is important for two reasons. First and most obvious, it affords the Zags more chances to score. Per CBB Analytics, Gonzaga averages 12.4 second-chance points per game, placing it in the top 10 percent of all Division I teams. Second, not unlike a run-heavy football offense that keeps an opposing star quarterback off the field, Gonzaga’s dominance on the offensive glass shortens the game and reduces the number of scoring opportunities for high-powered offenses, slowing the pace down to 66.3 possessions per 40 minutes (320th out of 356 teams).

No. 12 Massachusetts

Chance to reach Sweet 16: 22 percent

Historical chance for a No. 12 seed to the Sweet 16 since 1994: 2.9 percent

Programs peaking at the right time are typically good candidates to make a deep tournament run. Winners of 11 of their last 12 games, including the program’s first Atlantic 10 tournament title, No. 12 Massachusetts is doing just that. It’s a major reason the Her Hoop Stats prediction model gives the Minutewomen a 22 percent chance to advance to the Sweet 16, the second-highest likelihood of any double-digit seed in this year’s field.

Massachusetts’s NCAA tournament success hinges on the play of fifth-year forward Sam Breen and junior guard Sydney Taylor. Breen, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, averages a double-double (16.9 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game) plus ranks in the top one percent in win shares with 8.8. Taylor, second on the team with 15.8 points per game, has the ability to jump-start the squad with her proficiency from long distance. Second in the Atlantic 10 with 2.5 three-pointers made per contest, Taylor has knocked down at least three triples in seven of her last 10 games.

One possible concern is the impact of fatigue, particularly in a tournament where teams play two games in a three-day period. Three Massachusetts starters average at least 35 minutes per outing, tied for the most in Division I (and a fourth, Taylor, plays 34.9 minutes per game). However, their success in securing three consecutive wins to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament, could indicate the worry is overblown.

No. 9 South Florida

Chance to reach Sweet 16: 2 percent

Historical chance for a No. 11 seed to the Sweet 16 since 1994: 2.2 percent

They might have flaws on paper and a low chance to reach the Sweet 16 but if we dig into South Florida’s recent history you will see why they could still be this tournament’s Cinderella story.

Last year, as an a 8-seed, they led No. 1 North Carolina State at halftime in the round-of-32. This year they beat No. 1 Stanford by three points on a neutral court. They also beat No. 5 Oregon by nine points on a neutral court. The Bulls lost to No. 4 Tennessee by only three points and to No. 2 Connecticut (with a healthy Paige Bueckers recording 21 points and seven assists) by seven points, but the latter game was tied heading into the fourth quarter. If South Florida gets a few more bounces in those two losses we could be talking about a much higher seed.

