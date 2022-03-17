He has spent four seasons with the Browns after being chosen with the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Mayfield is under contract for one more season after the Browns exercised the fifth-year option in his original four-year rookie contract. He is due a salary of $18.858 million in the 2022 season.

The Browns were informed earlier Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, that they were no longer under consideration as a possible destination for Watson, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Browns representatives met Tuesday with Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract and must approve any deal.

Later Tuesday, Mayfield acknowledged on social media that he was facing an uncertain future with the franchise. He thanked the city of Cleveland and fans.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield said in Tuesday’s statement. “I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

The Browns have not negotiated a long-term contract with Mayfield, and it’s unclear whether the relationship can be repaired sufficiently for him to return to the team.