Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo Airport outside of Moscow, an offense that could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Griner, a seven-time WNBA all-star, was returning at the time to Russia, where she plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg during her Phoenix Mercury offseasons.

The Mercury, who lost to the Chicago Sky in last year’s WNBA Finals, are scheduled to open the 2022 WNBA season on May 6.

The TASS report, according to several U.S. outlets, cited the Khimki Court of the Moscow region for the update on Griner’s status. Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of Russia’s Public Monitoring Commission — an agency that monitors the treatment of prisoners — told TASS that Griner is sharing a cell with two other women who are also charged with drug-related offenses.

Kalugina, according to CNN, was also quoted by TASS as saying officials from the U.S. Embassy had not visited Griner, despite the willingness of Russian officials to “create all conditions” for such a visit. This contradicts U.S. Congressman Colin Allred (D-Tex.), who told The Washington Post last week that U.S. Embassy officials have been denied access to Griner.

“The fact we’ve requested consular access and it has not been granted is very unusual and extremely concerning,” Allred said at the time, accusing Russia of “violating international norms.”

A spokesperson for Allred did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the apparent discrepancy.

According to NBC News, the TASS report quoted Kalugina as saying Griner’s cellmates have helped her order books, specifically one by Dostoevsky and a biography of Rolling Stones members. Kalugina added Griner has had no complaints about her treatment but that her 6-foot-9 frame was too large for her bed.

Griner’s family and agents and officials from the WNBA and the Mercury have been purposely silent regarding her arrest and detainment, in hopes of keeping it from becoming a celebrity-political cause, which experts on Russian-American relations say could make it harder to obtain her release — particularly at a time of increased tensions between the two nations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.