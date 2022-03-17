Eight minutes later, Mantha found the net again — this time with a little luck after the puck had ricocheted to the boards and bounced off the skate of Korpisalo — and as the Capitals remained one of the hottest teams in the league with a dominant 7-2 win, Mantha again proved to be a big reason.

“You see him out there. He’s a big body, he’s got a really good skill level,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette. “He can make plays.”

Washington (34-18-10) has won six of seven, a run that will be put to the test Friday night when it visits the Carolina Hurricanes. The front end of their back-to-back could not have gone better — Washington took a 4-1 lead in the second period on a goal from Alex Ovechkin, who two nights earlier had passed Jaromir Jagr for third all-time, and goaltender Vitek Vanecek (39 saves) won his sixth consecutive start.

“Vitek made some big saves,” Laviolette said. “It seemed like he was busy the entire night.”

Columbus (31-28-3) entered the night 11 points behind Washington in the Metropolitan Division standings with 11 games to play, in desperate need of a win to keep its fading playoff hopes alive — and the Blue Jackets peppered Vanecek early with quality looks. But the Capitals quickly took control after T.J. Oshie fed Mantha for his first goal to make it 1-0 less than five minutes into the game. That second line outworked the Blue Jackets on a crucial shift later in the period.

After Columbus failed to clear the puck, Mantha took a wrister that landed behind the net, only to watch the puck bounce off the board and off the skate of Korpisalo.

“We came back to the locker room with a 2-0 lead, and just kind of built off that and were able to put the game away.”

Korpisalo was pulled early in the second period after Washington’s Martin Fehervary scored his fifth goal off an assist from John Carlson and Daniel Sprong to make it 3-0.

The Blue Jackets pulled within two goals later on a power-play goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand, but the Capitals responded with their own power-play score from Ovechkin at the 10:44 mark of the second period.

“Getting that three goal lead back was important,” Laviolette said of Ovechkin’s 38th goal of the year. “It’s way better than playing from behind.”

Here’s what else to know from Thursday’s win:

Mantha keys balanced attack

After missing four months due to shoulder surgery, Mantha has played in seven games since returning earlier this month — and has five points in his past four, including four goals.

“It feels great. I worked extremely hard for those four months and it just feels good to be out there, to be playing, to having fun,” Mantha said.

Mantha had 13 career multi-goal games with the Detroit Red Wings but Thursday marked his first with the Capitals. Mantha had also energized his team with its first goal in a win over the New York Islanders earlier this week — and he did again Thursday, pacing a balanced attack that included goals from Conor McMichael, Conor Sheary and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the third period.

McMichael was credited with a score after a Columbus defenseman knocked the puck into the net that made it 5-2, while Sheary scored an empty-netter later in the period. Kuznetsov made it 7-2 with his 20th goal of the year on a power play with just under 11 minutes left.

Oshie exits early; Eller out again

T.J. Oshie left the game in the third period after sustaining a lower-body injury and did not return. His status remains unclear for Friday against Carolina.

Center Lars Eller was again out of the lineup Thursday and remains in covid protocols after testing positive following the team’s game in Vancouver last week. Washington has not provided any timetable on when Eller might rejoin the team, and the Capitals again relied on a third line of Sprong, McMichael and Tom Wilson for a second consecutive game.

Vanecek extends perfect month

Vanecek has started six of the past seven games for the Capitals and improved to 6-0 in March.

He kept Columbus at bay for long stretches, which included several key first-period saves on point-blank shots at the net. Late in the second period, he made a string of saves on a Blue Jackets power play that kept the Capitals’ lead at threes. Washington killed four of five Columbus power plays.