Paired with a burgundy button-down shirt that his wife selected, black slacks and custom wheat-colored Air Jordan 1s, Wentz nailed Commanders’ color scheme, but his ensemble inevitably garnered criticism.

If anything, Wentz is accustomed to that much.

But as he stood inside their Ashburn practice facility on Thursday, he seemed to delight in the fresh start. In speaking to local media for the first time as Washington’s newest starting quarterback, Wentz said it was “humbling” to get benched and then traded from Philadelphia. He said he was “definitely surprised” by the Colts’ decision to also trade him, though he admitted his play in their two season-ending losses was “horrible.” And he acknowledged that “there’s truth in some things” that were reported about him, but firmly believes he had good relationships with people at both stops.

“Anytime you're in a new place, you want it to work out,” he said. “You want to be there, you want to do the best you can for that team, that organization, that fan base. And God willing, it works out for a long time. It didn't.”

Wentz’s clean start in Washington comes at a career crossroads; a botched season with a third team could turn a once-promising future as an NFL starter into one as a fallen star and journeyman backup. An impressive year could launch him back into the upper tier of quarterbacks and revive some hope for a franchise that has been mired in losing and scandal for much of the past 20 years.

The Commanders have bet big on the latter.

“I believe it’s what we’re looking for,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “His skill set speaks very well for us, especially for what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents.”

Washington traded two third-round picks — one of which could rise to a second-round selection based on Wentz’s play time — and took on his full $22 million salary, a hefty cost for a quarterback who appeared on the verge of getting released.

The deal became official Wednesday afternoon but really was years in the making, as Washington cycled through six starters and faced yet another offseason with a quarterback search.

“Let’s be honest about what you see in the league today,” Rivera said. “This is about a quarterback, and when you have an opportunity to get a young man who has that type of ability, you’ve got to strike, and that’s what we decided.”

But his options this time around were limited. When the Commanders’ trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson was declined, Washington shifted focus.

“Knowing that and not wanting to waste time, we went right after it,” Rivera said.

Discussions turned to Wentz about midway through the combine, in early March. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters there that the team had yet to make a decision on Wentz’s future, but strongly indicated a divorce was near.

From their suite at the combine, Rivera and his staff reviewed Wentz’s game film and began to dig into the financial implications. The belief then is one Rivera reiterated Thursday — that Wentz is still a top-10 quarterback in the NFL and a good fit for the Commanders’ offense.

“We feel very, very good about it,” Rivera said. “One of the things is about his style of play. He’s a vertical passer, he’s got a strong arm, for the quick game he throws very well into tight windows and he’s very competitive.”

Scott Turner’s system is multiple but founded on the Air Coryell principals his father, Norv Turner, ran for years. It stresses a vertical attack, requiring a quarterback who’s capable of hitting deep shots and savvy enough to make quick decisions.

“It opens up some stuff underneath in the passing game, it opens up some of the running game knowing that you’re not going to be able to put eight guys in the box and forcing [the defense] to choose five, six, seven guys in the box,” Rivera said. “I think it will really help us to attack our opponents differently.”

But with Wentz, the big throws have often been mixed with the head-scratching decisions late in games.

“You try to pick and choose your battles and not be as reckless and those sorts of things, and play smart,” Wentz said. “I’ll be fighting that and battling that my whole career — when’s the time to extend a play? When’s the time to just … throw it away and all those things?

“I think physically I’m still the same guy,” he continued, “but mentally I think I can evolve and keep getting better.”

Rivera seemed unconcerned about reports of Wentz’s relationships with previous teams. He did his research, talking to other coaches and players.

“What I found very telling is when two team captains on the team that he just left came out and were dumbfounded that he was being traded,” Rivera said, “but yet had nothing but positive things to say about him. That’s more than enough as far as I’m concerned. Because the players know. ...The players know exactly who people are. You can’t fool them.”

Rivera’s conviction, in part, played into the cost Washington was willing to pay for Wentz.

The Commanders didn’t want to risk losing a bidding war. Yet they raised their initial offer a fourth- and sixth-round pick to two third-round picks (Washington also swapped second-round picks with the Colts and acquired a seventh-rounder.)

“We wanted to make sure we got what we wanted,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s like what happened last year [with Matthew Stafford]. Does anybody really remember what the trade is if it’s successful? And I get it if it doesn’t work. But our intention and everything we plan to do is to be successful.”

That same line of thinking is why Washington agreed to take on Wentz’s full contract, which has a $28.3 million cap charge for this season. He has two additional years remaining on the contract, but neither includes guaranteed salary, so Washington could move on from him after one season without facing any cap penalty.

The move had a ripple effect, prompting the team to move on from players it had earlier claimed it would retain. But the process may not be over.

To create more cap room and continue to build around Wentz, restructuring his deal is a consideration for Washington, especially as it ponders a long-term future for receiver Terry McLaurin and perhaps defensive tackle Daron Payne as well.

“That’s something we’re going to start talking about because as we go forward into it, we’ve got a couple of our own guys we want to take care of and get them for long-term deals as well,” Rivera said. “So it’ll probably be part of the conversation we have at some point.”

When Wentz first arrived in Washington shortly after the trade was agreed upon last week, Rivera greeted him at the door of the team’s practice facility, asked about his family, acknowledged how “crazy” the business is and then assured him he’s with a team that wants him.

The message was one Rivera hoped his new quarterback heard clearly. So far, it’s stuck.

“To feel that I'm wanted here and people believe in me and support me, I think it'll be a great situation to flourish,” Wentz said.

Before his introductory news conference Thursday, he briefly met with Turner to get an idea of the team’s plan for him. He came away from it excited about the team’s potential on offense and with a “clear vision” of the organization’s future.

Though his arrival won’t preclude Washington from drafting a quarterback in April, Rivera believes the team may have found its future — with a player who has twice been discarded and often criticized, even for that mustard-yellow jacket.