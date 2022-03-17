So here on Thursday morning, Wentz said the following about his new franchise, which has a new name to go with its new quarterback.

“I can see a vision,” Wentz said. “I can see a clear vision of hopes and dreams and where we want to go. It honestly gives me chills.”

With free agency underway, an expensive but flawed quarterback in the fold and a roster that still has hold, that vision remains blurry to many others, and not just fans. Running back J.D. McKissic became a Buffalo Bill … wait, he’s back with the Commanders? The team that cut veteran defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis — even after they told his agents they would do no such thing?

Listen, some of this is just noise, even if it’s of the disconcerting sort. It’s worth picking apart, for sure, and scan ahead if you’d like to do just that.

But what matters most on the field for this franchise is somehow, some way finding stability at quarterback. Wentz is the latest stab at that, so his introduction was built around selling the idea that last week’s trade of two draft picks — either two third-rounders or a second- and a third-rounder, depending on how much Wentz plays — solves what has been Washington’s defining on-field problem for more than a quarter of a century.

As splashes go, this one is hardly unifying for the fan base, and when it’s added to the confusion of the ensuing days of free agency — in which McKissic was widely reported to be headed to Buffalo, even though the Commanders had identified him as a priority, then apparently didn’t extend him an offer? — the swirl around the franchise just seems the same as it always is. The characters change. Chaos remains.

But Thursday was about selling the possibility that this was wise and will work. Ron Rivera, you’re the head coach and the chief football officer. Here’s a bullhorn. Make the case that Wentz is the guy not just in 2022, but in 2023 and beyond.

“He is our QB1 going forward,” Rivera said. “And again — as he said, and I do hope — I’d love to see this be a really long tenure. I really do, and I mean that.”

This makes complete sense for the coach to say, because if Wentz’s tenure here is short, it’s because he didn’t play well. It’s also natural for there to be consternation about the cost of any trade, not to mention the cost of Wentz’s salary, which is more than $28 million in 2022. The simple answer is this: If Wentz excels, he’s worth it; $28 million and two draft picks isn’t much to play for an upper-tier NFL starting quarterback.

“Does anybody really remember what the trade is if it’s successful?” Rivera asked. “And I get it if it doesn’t work. But our intention, everything we plan to do, is to be successful.”

Wentz said Thursday he is familiar with scrutiny. The nature of his departures from Philadelphia and Indianapolis hangs over him, and it becomes only natural to wonder what other options might not have cost $28 million for a season and a pair of draft picks over two. Like Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky was once the second overall pick in the draft and has a blemished reputation. Now, he’ll try to reestablish himself in Pittsburgh on a two-year deal that reportedly pays him just more than $14 million as a base and can max out with incentives at $27 million over two years.

It’s hard for a Washington fan to look at those numbers and not think, “Wait, Pittsburgh got a quarterback for two years for less than what we’re paying our guy for one? And the Steelers didn’t have to give up any draft picks? Why can’t I sign up for that?”

But a key in the Wentz acquisition is this: He had no say. Even a quarterback of Trubisky’s diminished stature would have to evaluate his choices. And there’s not a quarterback of sound mind who would choose the ownership situation and coaching stability in Washington and over hat in Pittsburgh.

On the rest of the roster: There’s time. Maybe by the time training camp starts, a week that seems disjointed will have blown over. But in the moment, it’s weird. Defensive tackle Tim Settle actually did leave for Buffalo in free agency, a move that seemed just fine given the depth on the roster. Ioannidis, though, was cut after Settle left. If the Commanders knew they were going to cut Ionnaidis to create salary cap space, couldn’t they have made an effort to keep Settle? Particularly because the need to save costs came about because Wentz is making so much.

“To be very clear and very upfront about it, this did impact what our planning was,” Rivera said of taking on Wentz’s entire salary. “We were planning for some other things in case something else came to fruition. But this absolutely did impact what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it.”