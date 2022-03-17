In 2017, his last year in Carolina, Norwell was named a first-team All-Pro. He signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars with $30 million guaranteed, then a record for a guard. In 2021, he restructured his contract, taking a pay cut in exchange for shortening the contract by one year, and when it expired this year, Norwell decided to explore free agency.
Norwell has played almost exclusively left guard his entire career. The only time he’s played another spot on the line was one game in 2014, according to Pro Football Focus. The only position left on Washington’s offensive line that may be unfilled is the right guard spot vacated by franchise stalwart Brandon Scherff, who signed with Jacksonville in free agency.
Washington could decide to let Wes Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles, two backups who’ve started occasionally since 2020, compete for the starting job.
This is a developing story and will be updated.