The teams did not immediately announce the trade. But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sent his greetings to his new wide receiver on social media, writing to Adams on Twitter: “Welcome home.”

Adams and Carr were college teammates at Fresno State and have spoken of their close friendship.

Rodgers, the winner of the league’s past two MVP awards, announced last week that he would return to the Packers for the 2022 season rather than retiring or seeking a trade. He signed a revised contract with Green Bay this week by which he will make a little more than $150 million over the next three seasons, becoming the NFL’s first $50 million-per-season player.

But Rodgers previously had said that he did not want to be part of a rebuilding project in Green Bay after the Packers entered the last two postseasons as the NFC’s top seed but failed to reach the Super Bowl. The Packers had used their franchise-player tag on Adams to keep him off the unrestricted free agent market. Adams would have been paid $20.145 million for the 2022 season if he’d remained in Green Bay on the one-year franchise-player deal.

Adams reportedly had balked at playing for the Packers under the franchise deal. He is expected to sign a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders in conjunction with the trade, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed after those terms first were reported by the NFL Network.

The Raiders have been busy under their new decision-making tandem of General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels. They bolstered their defense by signing pass rusher Chandler Jones as a free agent and trading for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Now they’ve given Carr another top pass-catching target to go with tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.