This particular shout from Diamond Miller — often accompanied by balled fists and a dramatic stomp — has transitioned from the driveway in New Jersey to the biggest stages in college basketball.

“Those and-ones,” Adreana said with a laugh. “She’s going to show that it’s an and-one. She’s going to scream it, too.

“That's when you know, all right, it's her game. Back up because she's unstoppable at that point.”

Diamond Miller hasn’t been able to scream it much this season. Maryland’s star guard never truly got it going during this 2021-22 campaign as the junior opened the season with a lingering knee injury that just never seemed to get right. She missed 10 of the first 12 games, with a brief return for a pair of games only to learn the knee still wasn’t where it needed to be. The rest of the season was full of inconsistency for someone who was previously named first team all-Big Ten, co-Big Ten Tournament MVP and was a member of the USA AmeriCup team during the summer. Miller’s points, rebounds, field goal percentage and three-point percentage all plummeted as she clearly wasn’t herself.

“I [could] just see that she wasn’t as confident,” Adreana said. “And I think what it is was, she wanted to get on that court faster than her body even allowed her to and it became more of a mental struggle than anything.

“It was more mental than anything. Yes, she was very frustrated. But at the end of the day, we talked to her and said, ‘Diamond, one bad game doesn’t mean you’re a bad player. You got this’”

Then the scream returned.

Maryland was bounced from the Big Ten tournament without a victory for the first time since joining the league and suddenly had plenty of practice time before the NCAA tournament. There was self-evaluation for both the team and individuals. Diamond said she finally feels 100 percent healthy and more like herself.

The and-one came during a practice last week.

“I screamed and I needed that,” Miller said. “Sometimes you need that little [something]. So I had that moment, so that was good.

“It was a scout guy. But he was [talking trash], so I had to let him know.”

The return of the real Diamond Miller could be the biggest factor in the success, or lack thereof, for No. 4-seeded Maryland as it faces No. 13 Delaware (24-7) at 5 p.m. Friday. An argument can be made that she’s the most versatile player on the roster as a 6-foot-3 guard who can handle the ball, score on every level and defend every position. She brings a bit of that Scottie Pippen versatility to the floor when she’s at her best.

The Terps have missed that desperately this season. Maryland was the No. 1 scoring team in the nation last season and brought back every contributor from the team that was upset by Texas in the Sweet 16. The group now ranks No. 10 in scoring offense in a season that had plenty of adversity between injuries, illness and the passing of Coach Brenda Frese’s father. The scoring drop-off can’t be put on Miller’s shoulders alone as starters Ashley Owusu, Katie Benzan and reserve Mimi Collins all regressed offensively this season. But Miller is one of the biggest mismatches on the roster as her length allows her to shoot over smaller guards and she has the quickness and ballhandling ability to make her a difficult cover for bigger forwards.

That versatility is also a huge asset on the defensive end.

“Diamond is due for a big showing,” analyst Debbie Antonelli said. “Diamond could take over a game … [and] can make plays all over the floor on the defensive end.”

The defensive end of the floor is likely to be the biggest deciding factor for what kind of run the Terrapins can make. This season has been all about winning a national championship after the disappointment from last season, but Maryland hasn’t been the same dominant unit. The good sign was that all eight losses came to teams that finished ranked in the top 14, but they lost to No. 1 seeds in South Carolina, Stanford and N.C. State. However there were victories over No. 2-seeded Baylor and Iowa and No. 3-seeded Indiana.

“I think we're stronger [now],” Miller said. “We went through a lot more problems and we dealt with them, and now we're ready.”

That’s exactly what Maryland fans want to hear, particularly from Miller. Family, coaches and teammates all saw that her confidence was shook, which is a stark difference from her normal gregarious tone. Frese pointed out that the knee was her first significant injury and all players deal with that in their own way. The 2020-21 national coach of the year didn’t want to be overbearing, but also sent a highlight reel to serve as a reminder on top of regular conversations between the pair.

Miller wanted desperately to be on the floor to support her team, but couldn’t physically be her true self. The hope is that she’s rediscovered her form — and they’ll hear a lot more of those screams.