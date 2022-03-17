“They must see something going on with their team and think they can compete,” he said Thursday morning.

He didn’t echo the puzzled cries of those around the baseball industry who wondered why the Rockies, who traded Arenado away rather than build around him just a year ago, would choose Bryant to spend on instead.

“He’s a good baseball player,” Arenado said. “I didn’t really think anything about it. It didn’t really bother me. I’ve moved on.”

He didn’t mention the name of Rockies owner Dick Monfort, who represented the owners in recent collective bargaining negotiations with the players union — and who often bemoaned his team’s inability to spend enough to keep up with other National League West powerhouses, according to multiple people involved in the negotiations.

“I’m just glad [Bryant’s] not in our division anymore,” he said.

He didn’t raise the same questions published by high-profile baseball voices and whispered by players and executives over the last 24 hours — questions about why someone as used to winning as Bryant, a former NL MVP who became a World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, would agree to the deal, which is not yet official, to commit to a franchise that has never seemed willing, nor able, to sustain competitiveness for long.

“Denver’s a cool place. We loved living there. But it’s not easy physically, playing there with the altitude,” Arenado said, when asked about what he would tell someone considering Colorado. “That’s the truth.”

But asked point-blank if he was surprised to see a franchise like Colorado spend on a player of Bryant’s caliber — and whether he was surprised to see a player of Bryant’s caliber choose Colorado — Arenado didn’t flinch.

“Yeah,” he said. “Going from the Cubs and Giants and stuff? Yeah.”

What Arenado was too polite to say was that nothing about the Rockies’ decision to sign Bryant makes much sense, not after the team effectively paid the Cardinals $50 million to take Arenado’s deal off their hands this time last year.

At the time, Arenado’s relationship with then-Rockies GM Jeff Bridich had crumbled after promises to build a contender around him yielded only a 71-91 finish in 2019 and a worse one in 2020. Despite the franchise spending $229 million on seven free agents in those years, the team floundered as decision after decision went wrong.

Those seven players had combined for minus-2.8 FanGraph Wins Above Replacement by the end of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, former NL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, whom Monfort and Bridich chose not to re-sign before the 2019 season, accumulated 7.9 WAR with the New York Yankees in 2019 and pandemic-shortened 2020 seasons, alone.

As Arenado made sure to point out Thursday, the people in charge in Colorado now are not the same people who ran things then. The Rockies fired Bridich shortly after Arenado was traded and named longtime Rockies scout Bill Schmidt general manager.

“It’s a new GM, it’s a new regime. There’s a lot of different people there now,” Arenado said. “I knew Bill Schmidt. He was a scout when I was there. We had a good relationship. I think the way he goes about his business is different than the way Jeff did — he sees things differently through a scout’s eye.”

But even as Schmidt sees things differently, his team has continued to raise eyebrows with the way it has conducted itself in the past calendar year. Instead of trading soon-to-be free agent shortstop Trevor Story at the trade deadline last year, for example, the Rockies opted to keep him, meaning they will get nothing for him but a compensatory draft pick if he signs elsewhere. Story is still a free agent and he seems likely to find a home soon after the other elite shortstop on the free agent market, Carlos Correa, finds his.

The Rockies took the same puzzling approach with starter Jon Gray, deciding not to trade the free agent this summer and watching him sign with the Texas Rangers instead. Even more surprisingly, they had not made Gray the qualifying offer worth $18.4 million. So when he left, they got nothing for him.

Bryant, then, immediately becomes the centerpiece of the Rockies’ roster. Colorado Manager Bud Black told reporters Thursday that the 30-year-old will play left field, leaving third base to defensive whiz Ryan McMahon, manning the outfield alongside Rockies stalwart Charlie Blackmon — the team’s longest-tenured player. Blackmon told Nick Groke of the Athletic on Thursday that he thinks the only way to read the Bryant signing is as a signal that the Rockies are trying again.

“The outlook changes when you add a good player and commit to him like that. It’s not something you do on a loser, right? Why would you do that?,” Blackmon said. “It looks like a move to get [you] over the hump, to make you competitive.”

The Rockies played their first spring training game Thursday afternoon, and they did so without Bryant. The team hasn’t made his signing official yet, nor formally introduced him. Neither Monfort nor Schmidt has spoken about the rationale for giving Bryant the second-largest deal in team history, especially so soon after the largest — Arenado’s — devolved into disillusion in a matter of months.

Bryant hasn’t explained his thought process, either, though the 25th-highest average annual value in the history of MLB contracts ($26 million, according to a person familiar with the deal) certainly qualifies as a satisfactory explanation. Only 11 position players in history, including Arenado, have signed deals that secured them more annually according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts.