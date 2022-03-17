March Madness is a full go Thursday, when the NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins in earnest with 16 games in the first round. Colorado State and Michigan get things started with the day’s first tip-off at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, and then there will be nonstop action well into the night.

Top-seeded Baylor begins its championship defense in a first-round game against Norfolk State at 2 p.m., and top overall seed Gonzaga opens its quest for its first national title at approximately 4:15 p.m. against Georgia State.

Kentucky (7:10 p.m. vs. Saint Peter’s), UCLA (approximately 9:50 p.m. vs. Akron) and Kansas (approximately 9:57 p.m. vs. Texas Southern) are among the blue bloods scheduled to be in action tonight, and three games pitting No. 8 seeds vs. No. 9 seeds (Boise State vs. Memphis at 1:45 p.m., North Carolina vs. Marquette at approximately 4:30 p.m., and San Diego State vs. Creighton at 7:27 p.m.) are also on the schedule.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about March Madness