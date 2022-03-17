Top-seeded Baylor begins its championship defense in a first-round game against Norfolk State at 2 p.m., and top overall seed Gonzaga opens its quest for its first national title at approximately 4:15 p.m. against Georgia State.
Kentucky (7:10 p.m. vs. Saint Peter’s), UCLA (approximately 9:50 p.m. vs. Akron) and Kansas (approximately 9:57 p.m. vs. Texas Southern) are among the blue bloods scheduled to be in action tonight, and three games pitting No. 8 seeds vs. No. 9 seeds (Boise State vs. Memphis at 1:45 p.m., North Carolina vs. Marquette at approximately 4:30 p.m., and San Diego State vs. Creighton at 7:27 p.m.) are also on the schedule.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about March Madness