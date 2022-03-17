Playing in a bracket pool isn’t the only way to be financially invested in the outcome of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. With the proliferation of sports betting, there is action to be had on every game’s point spread, over-under total and money line. As always, it is best to shop around for the best price if possible. Even a half-point difference can affect your bankroll over the long term.

To determine which first-round games offer the best value, I adjusted each team’s average margin of victory for strength of schedule while also factoring in how lucky a team got in a particular matchup. For example, while a team can control how many three-pointers it attempts, its three-point success rate is often less predictable, which is why we see high fluctuations from game to game. Three-point defense is also subject to big swings and not under team control as much as you might assume.