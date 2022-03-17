Top-seeded Baylor begins its championship defense in a first-round game against Norfolk State at 2 p.m., and top overall seed Gonzaga opens its quest for its first national title at approximately 4:15 p.m. against Georgia State.
Kentucky (7:10 p.m. vs. Saint Peter’s), UCLA (approximately 9:50 p.m. vs. Akron) and Kansas (approximately 9:57 p.m. vs. Texas Southern) are among the blue bloods scheduled to be in action tonight, and three games pitting No. 8 seeds vs. No. 9 seeds (Boise State vs. Memphis at 1:45 p.m., North Carolina vs. Marquette at approximately 4:30 p.m., and San Diego State vs. Creighton at 7:27 p.m.) are also on the schedule.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about March Madness
NCAA men's tournament best bets: Gonzaga is an obvious choice, but who else can win it all?
Picking first-round upsets in your NCAA men’s tournament bracket pool is one thing, but you won’t have much chance of winning if you don’t pick the eventual national champion as well. We’re here to help with a few teams that statistically measure up to past champions.
Celebrated stats guru Ken Pomeroy ranks teams by Adjusted Efficiency Margin, which he lists in the “AdjEM” column on his website. Each team’s AdjEM “represents the number of points the team would be expected to outscore the average D-I team over 100 possessions,” Pomeroy wrote in 2016. Calculating it involves the simple matter of subtracting a team’s defensive efficiency number, adjusted for strength of schedule, from its adjusted offensive efficiency number.
Pomeroy has been publishing his ratings since the 2001-02 season, so we can go back and look at each national champion’s AdjEM entering the NCAA tournament. Through this method, you have one clean number to see how teams in this year’s field compare to past champions to better gauge their odds of winning it all.
The best betting picks for the first round of the men's NCAA tournament
Playing in a bracket pool isn’t the only way to be financially invested in the outcome of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. With the proliferation of sports betting, there is action to be had on every game’s point spread, over-under total and money line. As always, it is best to shop around for the best price if possible. Even a half-point difference can affect your bankroll over the long term.
To determine which first-round games offer the best value, I adjusted each team’s average margin of victory for strength of schedule while also factoring in how lucky a team got in a particular matchup. For example, while a team can control how many three-pointers it attempts, its three-point success rate is often less predictable, which is why we see high fluctuations from game to game. Three-point defense is also subject to big swings and not under team control as much as you might assume.
At that point, it is just a matter of comparing the two ratings to find a projected margin of victory on a neutral court, and making further tweaks as needed for injuries, lineup changes, etc., before arriving at a final point spread. Weighing those numbers against the actual point spreads highlights the best potential values. With that in mind, here are the best bets for the first round.
The perfect bracket to win your March Madness men's pool
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament reaches a massive audience thanks in part to bracket pools. People who barely follow college basketball will still fill out an entry, often following their gut. The Perfect Bracket doesn’t want that.
The Perfect Bracket has one goal and one goal only: to help you win your pool by highlighting selections that have a high potential value relative to conventional wisdom. As a result, this bracket is not intended to have a great record in picking individual games, but instead to be the greatest bracket when the tournament is over, thanks to a clever selection of teams.
Of course, you can fill out 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 brackets and guarantee a win in your pool by accounting for every possible outcome, or trim that down to 128 billion combinations by factoring in ratings and seedings, but that’s time better spent reading our coverage on other issues of the day. Instead, just study up on this perfect NCAA tournament bracket that is guaranteed* to win you your pool.
Credit St. Patrick with an assist in Notre Dame's win
Notre Dame advanced early Thursday morning and Coach Mike Brey credited a sixth man for his team’s 89-87 double overtime victory over Rutgers.
“Let me start by saying happy St. Patrick’s Day to everyone here,” Brey said as he greeted reporters. “You notice Paul’s [Atkinson Jr.] shot went in at 12:02 on St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe there was a little bit of karma there.”
Or certainly some luck of the Fighting Irish in the 28th double-OT game in NCAA tournament history. As the clock wound down, Atkinson rebounded Blake Wesley’s miss and put back a layup with 1.4 seconds left to seal a victory that sends Notre Dame into a first-round game against sixth-seed Alabama in the West Region on Friday.
“If there’s a better game in the NCAA tournament, I gotta see it,” Brey added. “That was an unbelievable college basketball game. They’re really good and tough and fearless. I’m really proud of our group because we just kept hanging in. We’ve grown a lot in the mental toughness area.”
Atkinson, a graduate transfer who was Ivy League Player of the Year at Yale, led the Irish with 26 points and six rebounds.
Baylor's leading scorer LJ Cryer still out
LJ Cryer, the leading scorer for defending champion Baylor, is expected to remain unavailable, at least for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.
“There’s always a chance” that Cryer, who hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of a foot injury, would be available next weekend, Coach Scott Drew said Wednesday.
Cryer averaged a team-best 13.5 points in 19 appearances this season and in his absence James Akinjo has averaged 13.4.
Baylor (26-6) is the top seed in the East Region and plays No. 16 Norfolk Sate (24-6) at 2 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner plays the Marquette-North Carolina winner Saturday.
The Bears will also be without Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.
Michigan starting point guard DeVante' Jones out with concussion
Michigan will be without starting point guard DeVante’ Jones for Thursday’s first-round game against Colorado State, the school announced Wednesday.
Coach Juwan Howard told reporters Wednesday that Jones was elbowed in the nose during practice on Monday and is in the concussion protocol. The 11th-seeded Wolverines hope he’ll be able to play Saturday if they beat the No. 6 Rams (12:15 p.m. Eastern, CBS).
A transfer from Coastal Carolina, Jones started all 31 games at point guard for the Wolverines this year and was especially important down the stretch: He averaged 16.6 points and 5.8 assists over Michigan’s previous five games. Without him, the Wolverines will turn to freshman Frankie Collins (who has never started a game in his college career and averages only 9.6 minutes per game) and starting shooting guard Eli Brooks to carry the ballhandling load.
It’s the second year in a row that Michigan will be without a key contributor to start the NCAA tournament. Last season, senior forward Isaiah Livers suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the Big Ten tournament and missed the NCAA tournament. Top-seeded Michigan still was able to advance to the Elite Eight before falling to UCLA.
The most likely first-round upsets for the men's NCAA tournament
Picking upsets in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is an art and a science, and your selections can make or break your bracket. As we decipher the smartest upset picks in the first round, we are going to focus on the true underdogs — a No. 9 seed beating a No. 8 is technically an upset by seeding, but finding surprise winners at the 10-seed line and below is where the value lies. We are also going to highlight not just the most likely first-round upsets but also those that would provide value by differentiating your picks from the competition.
How do we find these diamonds in the rough? We look for teams that have an advantage in one or more of the four factors of basketball as described by Dean Oliver: shooting (particularly three-point shooting), rebounding, turnovers and free throw shooting. Better shooters produce more points. Effective rebounders and opportunistic defenders create extra possessions that lead to more points. And teams that can get to the line have access to an efficient way of scoring. We are also on the lookout for favorites who rely heavily on three-pointers. If they go cold, that’s usually a precursor to an upset. And finally, lower-seeded teams favored in the point spread are also great picks to advance to the next round.
With that in mind, here is a first-round upset in each region you’ll want to select in your bracket, listed in order of their chances of pulling off a surprise.