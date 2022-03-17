But ninth-seeded Memphis, which had overwhelmed eighth-seeded Boise State with its size and physicality in the first half, steadied itself down the stretch to claim a 64-53 victory in the West regional at Portland’s Moda Center. Hardaway, who played for Memphis in the 1992 and 1993 tournaments before returning to coach in 2018, hugged senior point guard Alex Lomax and lightly clapped his hands. There was no joyous smile or fist pump as he walked around the court in a bit of a daze.

“I was anxious to get it started,” Hardaway said. “It’s just a relief. Very satisfying. You know how big this is for our city, our school. To get your first win, it’s a run of emotions that’s going through your body.”

Memphis has garnered attention in recent years for its successful recruitments of five-star prospects like Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, but it was Lomax, a senior guard playing in his first NCAA tournament, who keyed the victory. Late in the first half, the Memphis native sprained his left ankle by landing on an opponent’s foot while making a three-pointer. The injury left him grimacing in pain and hobbling to the sidelines.

Lomax returned after halftime to hit a pair of critical free throws and come up with a decisive steal in the closing minutes, setting up Duren for a layup during a scramble underneath Memphis’s basket. Hardaway hailed Lomax, who limped his way to nine points, five rebounds and five assists, as “the heart and soul” of the Tigers.

“It was very painful when I first went down because I landed on this foot and I felt a couple pops or whatever in my ankle,” Lomax said. “I was able to finish the game and have some adrenaline that helped me with that. That last play toward the end of the game, I kind of went against the game plan. … I took a chance right there. There was a one-in-a-million chance and it went through. Jalen made the bigger play by being patient and being the beast that he is by finishing that.”

The 18-year-old Duren, who is a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and a block, helping Memphis’s front line control the action, especially in the early going.

Boise State’s leading scorer, fifth-year senior forward Abu Kigab, was held scoreless in the first half, and the Broncos managed just six points in the game’s first seven minutes. Although Kigab rebounded in the second half to finish with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds, Boise State never fully recovered.

Following NIT berths in 2019 and 2021, Hardaway seemed intent on pulling out all the stops on the grander stage, hoping to rekindle the type of postseason success that Memphis regularly enjoyed under John Calipari. In the first half, Hardaway inserted Bates into the game for his first action since Jan. 27. The highly-touted freshman, who left the team earlier this season to seek treatment for a lower-back injury, swished his only shot attempt — a three-pointer — in three minutes during his unexpected return. Hardaway said later that Bates was playing on a minutes restriction.

With Lomax directing traffic, Duren helped bring home the win, rising high for a block and muscling his way to several contested rebounds late in the game. After Lomax’s timely steal, Duren celebrated by flexing his biceps toward Memphis’s fan section.

“You watch this growing up, March Madness,” Duren said. “You see the bright lights, the big crowds, and you just want to be in this position.”

Memphis’s reward for its first tournament victory in eight years is a Saturday date with the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, who struggled early in their 92-73 victory over No. 16 Georgia State. The round-of-32 contest between Memphis and Gonzaga will feature a matchup between Duren and Chet Holmgren, a leading candidate to be the No. 1 selection in June’s NBA Draft.

Their duel should be a classic stylistic contrast: Duren’s love of contact and natural strength vs. the 7-foot Holmgren’s length and fluidity. Lomax, meanwhile, said that he will be “good to go” against Gonzaga despite his ankle injury.

For Hardaway, the stakes are rising quickly. Memphis has won 13 of 15 and snapped its March Madness dry spell, and he will now seek a tenure-defining upset of the Bulldogs.