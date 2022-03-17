Which future NBA mainstay put a 30-point ransacking on that 1983-84 Duke team?

And then it’s something about human nature and especially coaching nature:

What does Krzyzewski state as his overriding memory of Sunday, March 18, 1984?

Anyone who got Pullman, Wash., and Detlef Schrempf, may either take a bow or get outdoors more, and as for the 42-season coach in his 36th NCAA tournament, here he went from Greenville, S.C., on Thursday afternoon:

“Yeah, Johnny Dawkins got undercut, and yeah, there was no (foul) call, in Pullman, Washington, so that was my first experience,” he said, and it just goes to show that in the eternally officiated world of basketball, behind every known old grievance can lie a lesser-known old grievance.

It’s sport as a keen window upon the vagaries of the human mind: Thirty-eight years on, a call or non-call still irks. After all, the ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, a sophomore on that Duke team, fielded the same question about prevailing memories of that weekend, made two quick comments and then said, “We kind of got screwed by the officials. Johnny Dawkins got undercut on the last play. He had an easy lob and got undercut. And the official just ignored it even though he was standing right there.”

No. 6 seed Washington won, 80-78, over No. 3 seed and ACC runner-up Duke and its 37-year-old ACC coach of the year, in a second-round game of the 1984 West Regional on the floor with the Washington State Cougars logo. “And we lost a real close game,” Krzyzewski continued on Thursday, “and you know, you learn from being in the tournament and hopefully the lessons you learn can help the team that you have the honor to coach at this moment.”

It was some day in Pullman. In the lid-lifter of the doubleheader, John Thompson Jr.’s eventual national champions from Georgetown had their famed 37-36 eke past SMU, after which Thompson said, “I hope that’s the bad ballgame we have to get out of our system.” So it turned out to be.

That Sunday near the Idaho border in the Palouse still can present a trove of evidence of the breadth of Krzyzewski’s career as it hits sundown. It’s so long ago that the rich voice of Frank Glieber, who died suddenly at 51 in 1985, called it for CBS. Before things got going, he and broadcast partner Larry Conley shifted things to New York, where stood Brent Musburger in front of a big bracket on a wall with team names in fine cardboard.

It happened in a tournament of 53 teams, at a time when the selection process seemed much more raffish and maybe even beery. Some teams, such as Duke and Georgetown, would get byes which, as Bilas noted, sometimes seemed an advantage to those who didn’t get the byes and coped with the cobwebs. Washington had beaten Nevada-Reno, as people called it then, 64-54, to reach the draw opposite Duke. Having a higher seed come 2,094 miles from home to face a lower seed 249 miles from home can seem raffish and beery.

In those pre-posh days, Duke stayed in Moscow, Idaho, where Bilas recalls Washington State students coming over to honor a less-stringent drinking age. “It was just really — it was not a good hotel,” Bilas said. “It was a park-your-car-by-the-door kind of hotel.” It served as “a lesson about how the tournament works. You travel all the way across the country and play against a local team.” Yet: “It wasn’t a crowd issue. It wasn’t a crazy crowd. I don’t remember the crowd affecting the game at all.”

CBS showed the venue, Friel Court, and it looked suspiciously like a large gym, as if it its concessions would sell only gluten bondage. Some 10,504 would attend. A small dot of Dukies cheered their starters Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker, Mark Alarie, Bilas and Dan Meagher. These days, they’re 58, 56, 58, 58 and 59.

The Washington coach, Marv Harshman (1917-2013), was 66 at the time, at it long enough that he’d been one of those guys who did this: He coached basketball, football and baseball at Pacific Lutheran in the 1950s. At basketball at Washington in 1971, he replaced one Tex Winter as the latter left for the NBA.

The game begins again on YouTube, and Krzyzewski wears a blue tie, white shirt and light-beige jacket, his hair jet-black rather than the jet-black of today. He’s “just getting started” in his career, Conley notes, having taken Duke from 11-17 in his third season to 24-9 in his fourth. He has no idea this videotape will serve as evidence of the prehistory in which he also coached.

For Schrempf and teammate Christian Welp, Glieber and Conley accurately noted their home country: “West Germany.” College basketball still stood two years shy of a three-point line and one year shy of a shot clock. Television executives still thought that, rather than having the score and time available in the corner of the screen at all times, it would be preferable to let audiences guess.

When officials needed to put some seconds back on the clock late in the game, the clock had to go back and start at 0:59, then wind down to the appropriate point, while fans stood idly without phones.

Krzyzewski coached even then, and his team trailed by eight early, led by eight at halftime, trailed 70-60 with some time to go that might have been around six minutes. Schrempf was multi-facetedly magnificent, with 16 NBA seasons ahead of him. The crowd didn’t menace badly, as Bilas said, “but it was one of those games that was a lot to overcome. The fact they had already played a game. We hadn’t. I think if it was the next year or the next year, we would having known how to deal with it.” By 1986, they were national runners-up, the first of seven Final Fours in a nine-year Krzyzewski swatch.

But back on their first try, they did rally to within 79-78 on Alarie’s 16-footer left of the lane with 1:03 to go. There did come a moment with about 21 seconds left when Duke appeared to commit two clear fouls in one possession on Washington, the first maybe even intentional, and the refs said, whatever, the kind of matter the human mind remains curiously good at omitting.

But a closing second, 0:01? That can stick. It can come right after Schrempf deflected a Duke pass out of bounds and replays did exist back then to prove 0:01 remained. From the sideline not all that far from half-court, Meagher threw a deliciously accurate alley-oop all the way to Dawkins on the right side of the basket, and Dawkins rose, and reserve Clay Damon leaned into Dawkins’s legs.

You certainly could call it an “undercut” or not.