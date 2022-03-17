It had been an annual holiday since Brand opened the bar in 2004, a standing-room-only throng playing hooky and drinking beer until kegs ran dry. People would go into work, finalize brackets, leave at noon and not return until Monday. “Like clockwork,” Brand said. He had purchased new furniture and redone the floors to accommodate his best crowd of the year. From his perch on the ladder, he watched a Budweiser deliveryman walk in and look up at him.

“Did you hear?” the delivery guy asked. “They just canceled March Madness.”

The first Thursday of the NCAA tournament, perhaps the most enchanting date on the American sporting calendar, has been absent for two years. In 2020, as the coronavirus began its spread through the country, officials scratched the tournament. Last year, with vaccines available but not widely so, the NCAA moved the first round to Friday to accommodate testing and restrictions for teams’ traveling parties. The entire tournament took place in a “bubble” in and around Indianapolis. In much of the country, gathering in bars hovered somewhere between unsafe and untenable.

Excitedly, tepidly, finally, the first Thursday returned. The cancellation of the NCAA tournament, especially that luminous first Thursday, had been unthinkable in March 2020, back before the unthinkable felt relentless. The return the of the NCAA tournament — the real one, contested on a Thursday with arenas full of fans and bars that have noontime specials instead of mask mandates — heralded another stride back toward mundanity, at a time when the mundane feels precious.

Teams traveled to arenas in every corner of the country. Pep bands blared fight songs. Cheerleaders shimmied on the sidelines. Taps gushed beer before noon. Office pools may have even been conducted at the office.

And Brand was back inside Penn Quarter Sports Tavern, lugging a mesh sack of carrots over his shoulder to the kitchen just after 11, as his first customers trickled in. In Before Times, men in suits and 20-somethings in T-shirts would have lined up outside before it opened and barged in to claim choice tables. Offices and condos remain unfilled, so that kind of madness did not return. But drinkers and diners occupied every table indoors, upstairs and down, before the opening game reached halftime. Squeaking sneakers and shouting filled the air.

“Do you know how good it feels to be in a loud place?” said a woman sitting with a colleague at a corner high-top, declining to give her name so as not to alert her employer — the uniform of which she was wearing — of her extended lunch break. “At this point, this gives us hope we’re going back to normal. I know they just came out with a new variant in Europe. We’re kind of standing on a piece of thread. Let’s just enjoy the balance.”

One table over, as the tip-off between 11th-seeded Michigan and No. 6 seed Colorado State commenced the tournament, Kelly Dunnavant pulled a bracket from his pocket, unfolded it and asked his friend, “Who you got?”

“I got Michigan,” Aaron Hillman said.

“Got an upset to start,” Dunnavant replied.

Dunnavant and Hillman, friends since college, had been watching the tournament together for more than two decades. In a few hours, friends they had seen only over Zoom during the past two years would join them.

“We do this every year,” Dunnavant said. “And we haven’t done it in three years.”

A server asked if he could glance at Hillman’s bracket. Hillman produced a blank one from his stack of extras and handed it to him. Dunnavant ordered a can of Bohemian lager and chicken tenders, and rooted for an obscure occurrence: If any team scored exactly one point, they would drink continuously until it scored again.

“It makes the beginning of a 1-16 game exciting,” said Dunnavant, a 43-year-old who lives in Gaithersburg.

They had been careful over the past two years. When they carried on their tradition of gathering for the NFL draft, they watched in a hotel room. They had been vaccinated and boosted. They had worn masks in public. Now, “Everyone is just like, we got to get back.”

Across the country, so many others felt the same sensation. In Buffalo, fans packed a brewery next to KeyBank Center, drinking beer in a constellation of team colors. Inside the arena, senior Marie Gentile, the president of Providence’s PC Pep Band, prepared to lead her musicians. Two years ago, she had been about to walk to Madison Square Garden when the Big East tournament was canceled. Last year, the band rehearsed outdoors and played at a few lacrosse games. Thursday, she splashed glitter on her arms and played at one of the biggest sporting events in America.

“Nothing better than painting your face and looking ridiculous walking through the street,” Gentile said.

In Portland’s Moda Center, hundreds of blue-clad Memphis arrived early, posed for photos with Pouncer, the school mascot, and danced along to the school’s traveling student band. During a victory over Boise State, they drowned out attempted “BOI-SE!” chants. Afterward, Coach Penny Hardaway and star freshman Jalen Duren saluted the crowd.

“This is wonderful,” Hardaway said. “Honestly, to see the fans in the stands, this is true March Madness. Watching it in the past, when it happened to be in Indianapolis and no fans really, just family, that's not March Madness. This is beautiful to just be here and seeing it with the family here, the fans here, everybody walking around in the city, that's beautiful to me.”

Back at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern, Brian Garcia, a 60-year-old from Silver Spring, was the first customer through the doors. He’s not usually a barfly. But he is between jobs and loves college basketball, especially Maryland (his team) and Seton Hall (his daughter’s alma mater). The chance to feel normal again was too much to pass up. He ordered a Bloody Mary and waited for his friend to arrive.

“Hanging out with a buddy, having some brews,” Garcia said. “Can’t beat it.”

The day ramped up. Cheesesteaks, tater tots, chicken Caesar wraps and bacon cheeseburgers emerged from the kitchen. A bar manager lugged bottles of Jameson and Jack Daniels upstairs. “Wide opener in the corner!” a man in a St. Patrick’s Day-green tie yelled after a Michigan player took a contested shot, a bucket of Bud Lights in front of him. “Wide open!” There is a way sports bars are supposed to look and sound. To general manager Kareem Stewart, this was it.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Stewart said.

In past years, Brand would have seen a lot more suits. This crowd was casual, which told him the offices had yet to reopen in full. He kept a positive outlook and appreciated the buzz that had come back.

The bar probably would not have survived without federal and local support, Brand said. He stayed open every day he was permitted, not just as a takeout spot but as a sports bar, with full service, whether he made or lost money. For the few neighbors who stayed, he wanted to do what felt like the right thing.

“A place like this, in my opinion, is extremely important,” Brand said. “A lot of the high-pressure jobs that surround us don’t have that release. If you don’t have that release, you get kind of introverted. You turn into news radio, it’s depressing coming in. You listen to news radio going home. You’re in your little cubicle, your own bubble. You need this. You need a release.”

Soon after the 2020 tournament was canceled, he was sitting on his porch with his wife, listening to the local news. He heard Muriel E. Bowser announce a shelter-in-place order for the next two weeks. “Two weeks?” he said, turning to his wife. “How are we going to do this for two weeks?”

It has been two years. The world is not the same as it was, but on Thursday a small, beloved part of it came back.