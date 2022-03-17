And what happened next was part of why the Nationals so aggressively pursued him once the owners’ lockout ended March 10. Cruz tracked the pitch, didn’t swing and approached Fedde in front of the mound. He explained to Fedde that he’d changed the way he grabbed the ball in his glove, tipping Cruz off. Cruz showed him with his own hands and suggested Fedde try to grab each pitch the same.

“To me, it was all about that player, not so much the position,” General Manager Mike Rizzo told The Washington Post on Thursday. “The plan wasn’t to spend $15 million on a designated hitter. But we wanted to spend it on Nelson Cruz. That was the important part. We identified him as the player we wanted and tried to do everything we could to get him.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Why Cruz, then?

“Beyond what he brings in between the lines and the lineup creation, and a formidable middle of the lineup and his track record with performance, he brings all the intangibles to the table,” Rizzo answered. “He’s a terrific teammate. He’s been a mentor at every stop he’s ever made. We see him as a mentor to not only our Latin players, but our young American players.”

Fedde immediately fit the latter group. In order to land Cruz, Rizzo asked Soto, the team’s 23-year-old star, to call the veteran and pitch him. Johnny DiPuglia, the Nationals’ assistant GM in charge of international operations, checked in with Cruz a few times, too. The result was a one-year deal for Cruz to share the middle of the lineup with Soto and Josh Bell — and potentially get moved for prospects at the deadline if Washington sells again.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Last July, the Minnesota Twins dealt Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays for two pitchers. One of them, Joe Ryan, is expected to be in the Twins’ Opening Day rotation. That helps show Cruz’s present and future value, both of which will increase if he can produce into his 18th season. No player has smacked more homers since the start of 2014. In 2021, his production dipped a bit with the Rays, with Cruz hinting Wednesday that he struggled to hit at Tropicana Field. (Batters have long commented on the indoor stadium’s poor lighting.) The Nationals need his usual power to score runs and convince teams to challenge Soto, who walked in close to 35 percent of his plate appearances in the final two months of last season.

“I know my body well enough. I find routines. I find ways to first and most importantly stay on the field,” Cruz said of sustaining production into his 40s. “That’s how you get production. And trust the work that I put in every day. I rest a lot. I take a lot of naps, too. That’s a good tip.”

That last bit made Cruz’s mouth curl into a grin. Assuming he’d scouted the nap room at Nationals Park, a reporter ask for a breakdown.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Do we have one?” Cruz shot back.

The club’s communications director nodded from the back of the interview room.

“Aw yes,” Cruz said, leaning back with a big smile on his face. “We’re looking good then.”

Unsurprisingly, five of Cruz’s previous six teams were in the American League, since the National League only adopted the DH in the new collective bargaining agreement. During his introductory news conference, Cruz called learning unfamiliar pitchers his “biggest challenge.” Then there’s prepping for the regular season in just three weeks.

Cruz is not expected to play in the Nationals’ spring training opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. But he could be in the lineup this weekend, whether it’s next to Soto or not. Thursday morning, Cruz, Soto and Bell, the Nationals’ 29-year-old first baseman, took extra batting practice from bullpen coach Ricky Bones. Bell, a switch-hitter batting left-handed, pulled moonshots to right and right-center. Soto, as he does, crushed liners that either cleared the fence or smacked against it in each gap. And Cruz switched between scorched line drives and high-arcing shots over the left field wall.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rizzo leaned on the back of the cage, watching every swing. A teammate walked through the dugout and called it “the laser show.”

Of Soto, Cruz said: “He understands the strike zone pretty well. He knows when and how to do damage. It’s very impressive and to see him on a daily basis, it’s going to be fun to be behind or in front of him hitting … Hopefully the only thing that can stop him is injury. Hopefully he can stay healthy and do what he’s supposed to do in the future.”

And of what he’s told Soto about being a clubhouse leader, something Cruz has been labeled as throughout his career, Cruz deflected to a later date: “Throughout the year, we will talk about different stuff that maybe he feels like he needs to get better or needs to improve. And if he feels like he needs some help from me, I’ll be there.”

Yes, Cruz will, handling the top of Rizzo’s post-lockout to-do list.