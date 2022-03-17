The players leaped with joy as the final buzzer sounded, embracing one another on the court. Chris Mooney, the longtime coach of the Spiders, walked over to his team’s fan section afterward with a grin, offering a quick fist bump before retreating into his jubilant locker room, filled with players who have stuck around at Richmond for years, waiting for a moment like this.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jacob Gilyard, an undersized point guard and five-year starter, left the court after an interview, sprinting while slinging his arms in the air. After the Hawkeyes cut Richmond’s lead to 63-61 with 21 seconds to go, Gilyard made four free throws down the stretch to seal his team’s victory that sends them to a second-round matchup against No. 4 Providence.

His teammates watched those free throws with locked arms, and he had the poise of a player in the 153rd game of his career. In the biggest moment of his career, the 5-foot-9 veteran scored 24 points and added six rebounds and six assists.

Iowa, the Big Ten tournament champion, trailed through the final 14 minutes but never let the Spiders surge ahead. With 34 seconds to go, Nathan Cayo scored a layup, drew a foul and converted the free throw. That gave the Spiders a 63-57 advantage that gave them a cushion that could withstand three turnovers in the final 30 seconds.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Spiders weren’t even supposed to have a spot in the NCAA tournament. They struggled at times in their conference slate and lost a handful of close games. As the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, Richmond had to win four games in four days to get here.

Iowa’s Keegan Murray, a sophomore star who’s fourth in the nation in scoring, has ascended to become one of the best college players. The 6-foot-8 forward racks up 23.6 points per game, has a versatile skillet and will soon be a lottery pick in the NBA draft. The Spiders recognized that Murray posed a challenge unlike any they’ve faced this year. But he didn’t get going until late, when he tried to fend off the upset bid with 11 points in the final 10:20 of the game.

Iowa had offensive trouble through much of the game. Jordan Bohannon, the sharpshooting sixth-year player, didn’t score until 11:17 remained in the game, when Gilyard, who guarded Bohannon through most of the game, gave him too much space on the perimeter.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After winning four straight games in Indianapolis on their way to a Big Ten title, the Hawkeyes had a disastrous first half against the Spiders. Iowa has one of the nation’s best offenses, yet the team only scored 28 points before the break. Iowa made only one of its 13 attempts from behind the arc, and this team that usually takes care of the ball well committed seven turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, which made the cold shooting even more of an issue. Just before halftime, Richmond’s Matt Grace grabbed a steal, and then Iowa fouled a three-point shooter on the other end. Tyler Burton converted all three free throws, lifting the Spiders to a 29-28 advantage.

After the Spiders had a strong start to the second half thanks to five straight points from Gilyard, the Hawkeyes turned a six-point deficit into a five-point lead in less than two minutes. Patrick McCaffery hit back-to-back three pointers and then his jump shot put the Hawkeyes ahead by five with 16:24 to go, capping an 11-0 Iowa run and forcing a Richmond timeout. The Spiders responded with their own 11-0 run and never let the Hawkeyes lead again.