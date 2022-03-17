And then they had this moment, bigger than any other they had ever encountered. When these veterans finally appeared in their first NCAA tournament game, they led 12th-seeded Richmond to a euphoric finish against Iowa, a magical highlight of their careers and the program’s history. They upset the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes, 67-63, after holding onto a narrow lead through much of the second half and calling upon the poise of those experienced players in the final minutes.

The Spiders leaped with joy as the final buzzer sounded, embracing one another on the court. Chris Mooney, the longtime coach at Richmond, walked over to his school’s fans afterward with a grin, offering a quick fist pump before retreating into his jubilant locker room, filled with players who have stuck around for years, waiting for an opportunity like this.

“When I was a senior in high school, I decided to bet on myself and bet on Richmond,” said Jacob Gilyard, who decided to return to the program for a fifth and final season. “Turns out, four years later as a senior, I did the same thing: Bet on myself and bet on Richmond. And it’s paid off. It’s unbelievable.”

Gilyard, an undersized point guard and five-year starter, left the court after an interview, running while flinging his arms in the air. After the Hawkeyes had cut Richmond’s lead to 63-61 with 21 seconds to go, Gilyard made all four of his free throw attempts down the stretch to seal his team’s victory that sends the Spiders to a second-round matchup against No. 4 Providence.

Gilyard’s teammates watched those free throws with locked arms, and he had the composure of a player in his 153rd collegiate game. In the biggest moment of his career, the 5-foot-9 veteran scored 24 points and added six rebounds and six assists.

Iowa trailed through the final 14 minutes but never let the Spiders surge ahead. With 34 seconds to go, Nathan Cayo, another fifth-year member of Richmond’s team, scored a layup, drew a foul and converted the free throw. That gave the Spiders a 63-57 advantage and a cushion that could withstand three turnovers in the final 30 seconds.

Just before Cayo’s key basket, Kris Murray missed what could have been a game-tying three-pointer. Richmond’s Grant Golden might have fouled Murray on the shot, but the teams played on with no whistle from the referee. After the game, Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said he had not seen the replay, but he noted that Murray doesn’t usually react so emotionally and he typically wouldn’t air ball a shot like that. Instead of Murray earning a trip to the free throw line, Richmond collected the rebound and began a critical possession.

Mooney’s squad features six players who returned to Richmond for an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Their decisions generated buzz, but the Spiders still struggled at times and lost a handful of close games. Mooney reminded them that their careers hadn’t been perfect, and this season would also have low points.

As the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, Richmond had to win four games in four days to earn an NCAA bid. The Spiders overcame deficits and delivered in key moments. By lifting that trophy, they earned the school’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2011. Many of these players were part of the group that was projected to play in the 2020 tournament that was canceled amid the pandemic. Two years later, they reached that goal.

The Spiders believed they could win this game, even though they had to face Iowa’s Keegan Murray, the twin brother of Kris who has ascended to become one of the nation’s best players. The 6-foot-8 forward has a versatile skill-set and could soon be a lottery pick in the NBA draft. The Spiders recognized the sophomore star posed a challenge unlike any they’ve had this year. But Murray didn’t get going until late, when he tried to fend off the upset bid with 11 points in the final 10:20 of the game.

Against the Spiders, Iowa ran into serious offensive trouble. Keegan Murray finished with 21 points, and Patrick McCaffery added 18, but the team shot just 36.4 percent from the field. Jordan Bohannon, the sharpshooting sixth-year player, didn’t score until 11:17 remained, a product of Gilyard’s relentless defensive effort.

“From top to bottom, we all really just dig in on defense,” said Richmond’s Tyler Burton, who contributed 18 points on the offensive end. “That was our weakness this year, and for us to come full circle at the end of the year and really dig in these last five games — unbelievable.”

Iowa usually has one of the nation’s best offenses, but the Hawkeyes crumbled against the Spiders. In the first half, the Hawkeyes made only one three-pointer and committed seven turnovers, allowing Richmond to grab a narrow lead.

The Spiders committed to their defensive effort. Cayo remained a force in the paint. Gilyard made all three of his attempts from deep after the break, and he hit those late free throws. Richmond’s players refused to let go. They had waited for this moment, and they made it memorable.