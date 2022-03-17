One day he might visit the Nationals’ low-Class A affiliate in Fredericksburg, a short drive from his home in Northern Virginia. Another day he may stop by the team’s television or radio booth to see what he thinks. On Wednesday, the club’s first draft pick spoke with a big group of minor leaguers in the morning, then spent close to a half-hour chatting with a few reporters.

Below are some snippets of the latter conversation. The questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: Do you have an idea of what the personal services contract could look like?

A: I have a personal service at home right now. That’s my biggest contract. [He and his wife, Heather, recently welcomed their fourth child.] But I’ll always be involved with this organization. I think I’m going to try a little bit of everything. Talking and working with minor league kids. Keeping in touch with the big league guys. Talking to the coaches. Who knows — maybe do some TV stuff. Just kind of over these next few years, kind of try a bunch of stuff out and see if any of it works, if I’m good at any of it and kind of go from there.

Q: Did the Nationals starting a rebuild in July help make your decision to retire?

A: I said that when I was going through the process, like where the organization’s at, where the team’s at, where the big league team’s at, was 100 percent [part of the decision]. … But I think what they’ve done in the past two weeks or so has given them a chance. I don’t want to say to be competitive, because that’s one thing [General Manager Mike Rizzo] has always done. Whatever you want to call it … a rebuild, whatever the cool thing is to say now, you know, whatever cool thing teams use as an excuse to lose, I’ve known Mike for a long time, and he’s not good at that kind of stuff. They went out and signed Nelson Cruz, you know what I mean? It’s not a bad team. If they stay healthy, they have a chance to win some games, I think. You just can’t predict the future, obviously. I made my decision before a lot of these things happened. It was a part of the decision. I wouldn’t say it was like 100 percent of it or anything like that. I think the biggest part of the decision was: Am I willing to put in all of the time that it takes to keep myself healthy, be able to produce and put up the numbers and do the job in a way that I kind of hold myself accountable for? At the end of the day, that was more the tipping point.

Q: Well, you never were much of a fan of spring training.

A: No, no, it’s very overrated. It’s for the pitchers! Spring training is for the pitchers — it is what it is. They’re the most important people anyway.

Q: But now that you’re here, any itch to be suiting up to play?

A: No. Heather asked me that last night. She was like, “Was it weird to go there and not have to take groundballs or hit BP?” I didn’t really know. It kind of felt good, so I think that kind of gave me some confirmation on my decision, which is nice. But it is nice to be around, to live in D.C. so I can pop in and pop out and get sort of my baseball fix. Talk the game, talk with the coaches. Talking with the minor league kids was unbelievable, just so much fun this morning. … I can get what I need out of it as far as being involved in the game still without having to get my right hip worked on for 45 minutes in the morning so I don’t blow out my left oblique. I don’t miss that kind of stuff. It feels pretty damn good, to be honest with you.

Q: Did the lockout influence your decision to retire at all?

A: No, no, no. … I wish we had a lockout every year and we’d miss spring training. That’d be great. I don’t mean a lockout every year. That sounded bad. Or I could have just pulled a [Zack] Greinke and just show up on the day you’re supposed to show up. I guess I should have done that. I could have done it every year. He’s a better man than me! … I’m glad it got done. You know, you never want to see that stuff happen. But sometimes it has to happen. There are a lot of things that change every five years; there were a lot of things that changed over the last 20 or 30 years that haven’t been addressed. But at the end of the day, I think everyone just wants to play baseball. Players want to play, owners want to play, fans obviously want us to play. It’s never a good look when that happens. But the games will be played and hopefully people will forget about it. I never understood why they don’t start working on the next [collective bargaining agreement] now. I feel like we always wait until the year before and say, “Oh no, we ran out of time.”

Q: Will you be at Opening Day?

