“Coach,” the voice said, “you have to pour your water into a cup.”

And so Villanova’s two-time national champion-winning Hall of Fame coach stopped short, turned, walked back to a table and poured his water into an NCAA-sponsor-logoed cup.

Welcome back to the NCAA tournament.

As games began elsewhere, eight teams went through open practices Thursday afternoon in a virtually empty arena, with Wright easily the most distinguished of the eight coaches. And as always, if you listened to the players and coaches, everyone here is a potential national champion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the way it is at the start of the tournament. Villanova, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, will take on 15th-seeded Delaware on Friday afternoon. In 144 such 2-vs.-15 matchups entering Thursday since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, the 15th seed has won nine times. That’s a winning percentage of 6.3 percent, but hope springs eternal in the first days of the NCAA tournament — or, as in the folks in Indianapolis would prefer you call it, “March Madness.”

That, of course, is one of the organization’s many trademarked sayings, along with, “Final Four,” “Elite Eight,” “NCAA Sweet 16; “First Four,” “Selection Sunday,” “The Big Dance” and the not-to-be-forgotten “Mask Madness” of a year ago.

Seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

Get past the corporate silliness and basketball awaits, with that Villanova-Delaware game looking especially intriguing considering the historical lopsidedness of their seeds.

Advertisement

It isn’t just the fact that the two schools are less than an hour’s drive apart; it’s that the teams are linked by some real connections. To begin with, Delaware Coach Martin Ingelsby’s father, Tom, played on the great Villanova teams of the early 1970s — starting on the Howard Porter-led team of 1971 that lost the national championship game to John Wooden-coached UCLA. Don’t look that Wildcats team up in the NCAA record book though; its second-place finish was vacated because Porter had been paid by an agent during that season.

At least he didn’t walk into a news conference with a non-logoed drink.

Story continues below advertisement

(Column intermission: In 1997, the ACC made a sponsorship deal with Pepsi. During its conference tournament, only Pepsi products in Pepsi-logoed cups were allowed into Greensboro Coliseum. Dean Smith only drank Coke, so his managers smuggled enough of the stuff into the building to keep him sated. When Smith walked into a postgame news conference carrying a can of Coke, a conference official told him he had to pour it into a Pepsi-logoed cup. “Either the Coke and I go up there, or neither one of us goes up there,” Smith said. They both went up there.)

Advertisement

Tom Ingelsby was a good enough player to be the 27th pick in the 1973 NBA draft, and he played in both the NBA and the ABA. “He and Chris Ford were my heroes as a kid,” Wright said. “I wanted to grow up to be one of those guys. Only problem was, I wasn’t nearly as good as they were.”

Wright, who grew up in a Philadelphia suburb, ended up playing at Bucknell before returning to Philadelphia to be one of Rollie Massimino’s assistants at Villanova. After a successful run at Hofstra, he returned to Villanova in 2001 and has been to three Final Fours, winning national championships in 2016 and 2018. He is now, remarkably, 60 (he still looks 40) and a college basketball icon because of his success and his style.

Story continues below advertisement

The younger Ingelsby went to Notre Dame, where he played for and then coached under Mike Brey. And Brey’s head coaching career began at, you guessed it, Delaware. When Ingelsby was hired there six years ago, Brey gave him one piece of advice: “Get old and stay old.”

Advertisement

He was talking about Delaware’s roster, and while it took a while, this version of the Blue Hens is old. They have four fifth-year players, and starting point guard and leading scorer Jameer Nelson Jr. is a redshirt junior. Nelson, the son of the Saint Joseph’s legend, started his career at George Washington before transferring, while one of Delaware’s fifth-year players — second-leading scorer Dylan Painter — transferred from Villanova three years ago. Another fifth-year player, little-used Anthony Ochefu, is the younger brother of Daniel Ochefu — who was part of Villanova’s 2016 national championship team.

Delaware started the season favored to win the Colonial Athletic Association title but faded at the end of the regular season, losing its last three games and finishing fourth. The Blue Hens, with a revamped lineup that brings Painter and former CAA rookie of the year Ryan Allen off the bench, won three straight games in D.C. to claim the CAA tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

During that tournament, Ingelsby told a story about an exchange with his wife, Colleen, after the Blue Hens closed the regular season with a loss at Towson.

Advertisement

“I texted Colleen,” Ingelsby said. “I said: ‘We’re going to be back around 9:30. Let’s open a bottle of wine and drink our sorrows away.’ She texted me right back and said, ‘Nope, you’re going to come home and figure this s--- out.’ I needed to hear that.”

Apparently, he figured it out. Delaware is in the tournament for the first time since 2014 and just the second time since Brey left for Notre Dame in 2000. This will be the school’s sixth appearance in the NCAA tournament. Its next win will be its first.

That’s not even close to true for Loyola Chicago, which made a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018 and knocked off top-seeded Illinois last season en route to the round of 16. The coach of the Final Four team, Porter Moser, is now at Oklahoma, with 30-year-old Drew Valentine in his place. Only one player, Lucas Williamson, remains on the team that will face Ohio State in Friday’s first game.

But the school’s true star is 102-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean, and she is still the biggest name connected to the school. During that 2018 run, she became a national celebrity. “We like to joke that when we advance, it’s Sister Jean that advances,” Williamson said. “It’s like, ‘Sister Jean wins again!’ We love that.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When Valentine went down a list of players who had been a part of Loyola Chicago’s recent legacy he said, “Of course you always start with Sister Jean.”

The Friday evening doubleheader isn’t quite as intriguing in terms of storylines, but 13th-seeded Chattanooga might make life difficult for No. 4 Illinois. A long day of basketball will conclude with UAB facing Houston, a Final Four team a year ago. Now if only the day’s highlights could include Wright walking toward the court with a bottle of water in his hands and, when stopped, retorting, “Either the bottle and I go out there, or neither of us goes out there.”