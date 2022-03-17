One week before the closing stretch of qualifiers, the FC Barcelona right back had to leave an UEFA Europa League match against Galatasaray early in the second half. He will be evaluated in Barcelona on Friday, but Spanish media reports suggest he will miss Sunday’s La Liga rivalry against Real Madrid and be sidelined several weeks.

For now, Dest will remain on the 27-man U.S. roster, which is scheduled to open training camp this weekend in Houston before traveling to Mexico City for Thursday’s showdown against Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

Needing at least three points to secure a place in Qatar in November, the Americans will also host Panama on March 27 in Orlando and visit Costa Rica on March 30. They are second in Concacaf’s eight-nation final round, which will reward three teams with automatic berths in the World Cup and send one to an intercontinental playoff this summer.

Dest is the fourth U.S. regular to face an injury absence. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Chris Richards and midfielder Weston McKennie had already been ruled out.

Berhalter does welcome back forward Gio Reyna, who hasn’t played for the national team since injuring a hamstring in the qualifying opener in September.

In the attack, Reyna joins stalwarts Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi. Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah anchor the midfield.

Aside from Dest, Berhalter’s corps of right backs includes veteran DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon. If Dest is ruled out, Joe Scally could be summoned.

With Richards sidelined, Berhalter reinforced central defense by calling up Erik Palmer-Brown for the first time in a year. He has started each of the past eight matches for French club Troyes and will seek his first U.S. appearance since June 2018.

Berhalter continued to pass over John Brooks, the most experienced U.S. center back and a regular with German club Wolfsburg. He has not been invited by Berhalter since withdrawing from the October camp with back issues.

Belgian-based center back Mark McKenzie was also omitted, but Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) was invited to his first qualifying camp since recovering from an Achilles’ tendon injury last year.

The goalkeeping position also carries concerns. Turner has started eight of the 11 qualifiers but is sidelined with a foot injury. Zack Steffen (three qualifying starts) just returned to Manchester City from a shoulder injury and hasn’t played since Feb. 5.

Ethan Horvath, who has been starting regularly for Nottingham Forest in England’s second flight, received his first call-up since the fall. Sean Johnson is the third keeper.

Berhalter loaded up on forwards, naming nine to the squad, including Jordan Pefok, who has scored 10 goals in his past nine matches with Swiss club Young Boys. He hasn’t been with the U.S. squad since September.

Twenty-three players will be in uniform for each match, and because of the tight schedule, Berhalter will shuttle players on and off the active list.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (Rangers), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).