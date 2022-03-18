Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck, who were announcing Friday’s first-round NCAA women’s tournament matchup between South Carolina and Howard, remained silent on the broadcast at the beginning of the second half, explaining first that they were showing solidarity with colleagues who were protesting the bill. Employees of ESPN, which is owned by Disney, organized a walkout in support of LGBTQIA+ people at 3 p.m. on Friday, which arrived during the South Carolina-Howard game.

Today during the Women's NCAA Tournament, ESPN's Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle remained silent for two minutes in opposition of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.



"There are things bigger than basketball ... Our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support." pic.twitter.com/d0xISZvNUh — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) March 18, 2022

“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time,” Lyle said before the start of the second half. “Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now. And at 3 o’clock, about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support, including our company’s support, in opposition to the Parental Rights in Education bill in the state of Florida and similar [legislation] across the United States.”

“And a threat to any human rights is a threat to all human rights,” Peck added. “And at this time, Courtney and I, we’re going to take a pause from our broadcast to show our love and support for our friends, our families and our colleagues.”

During the halftime show before the second half, ESPN anchor Elle Duncan also took a moment of silence before going to commercial break.

Elle Duncan joining her colleagues and speaking up. pic.twitter.com/Ger5i2yLLj — Ben Koo (@bkoo) March 18, 2022

“We thought we were going to come here today and really celebrate a sport that has meant so much and done so much including for so many in the LGBTQIA+ communities, but we understand the gravity of this legislation,” Duncan said. “And because of that, our allyship is going to take a front seat.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has indicated that he will eventually sign the bill, saying last week that the bill would help regulate school instruction and education about sexual orientation.

“We are going to make sure parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into some of their school curriculum,” said DeSantis, who accused the media of misinterpreting the bill.

Next Tuesday, Disney workers are expected to take part in a walkout in locations in California and Florida, beginning a series of walkouts scheduled to continue throughout the week according to the activists’ website.

A group of Disney employees, who labeled Tuesday’s protest the “Disney Do Better Walkout,” said in a statement that the lack of action from the company’s leadership had forced them to take action themselves.

“The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC leadership regarding the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation,” the statement read.

After days of criticism for not speaking out, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said last week that the company, a powerhouse in the state, opposes the bill. The company later said it would pause all political donations in Florida and increase support for advocacy groups fighting such legislation.