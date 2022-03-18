Watson agreed to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to facilitate the trade and will receive a new contract from the Browns as part of the deal, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations. The Texans will receive a trio of first-round draft choices and two other picks from the Browns.

The Browns previously had been told that they had been eliminated from consideration.

Story continues below advertisement

The trade deliberations involving Watson, 26, intensified in recent days after a Harris County, Tex., grand jury decided last Friday not to charge Watson with a crime. Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits by women and possible disciplinary action by the NFL. But the Browns and several other NFL teams were willing to proceed in trade discussions with Watson and the Texans.

Advertisement

Watson confirmed on social media that he was headed to the Browns. He wrote on Instagram: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!... Ready To Work!”

Deshaun Watson makes it official: pic.twitter.com/Vl701ZvV93 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2022

Watson is expected to sign a revised contract with the Browns worth a guaranteed $230 million over five seasons, a person familiar with the matter confirmed after those figures were reported by media outlets. The new deal pays him a salary of $1 million for the 2022 season, meaning that he would lose a prorated portion of that amount if he is suspended without pay by the NFL. Under his previous deal with the Texans, Watson had been under contract through the 2025 season. He was to make $35 million in the 2022 season as part of a four-year, $156 million contract extension.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints met separately Monday with Watson. The Browns spoke to him Tuesday. The Atlanta Falcons met with him Wednesday. The Saints had a second meeting with him Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The Falcons and Saints were believed to be the finalists after the Browns and Panthers were informed that they no longer were under consideration. But Watson reversed course and chose the Browns as the team for which he would waive his no-trade clause.

The Browns’ deal for Watson means that they are prepared to part with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has spent four seasons in Cleveland since being chosen with the top overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft. Mayfield has asked to be traded but the Browns initially told him through his representative that they would not comply with that request, according to people familiar with the situation. It appears that will change, with the Watson trade.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayfield is likely to be traded to another quarterback-needy team. He acknowledged his uncertain status with the Browns in a social media post Tuesday night in which he thanked the city of Cleveland and wrote: “I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

Mayfield had an injury-filled 2021 season as the Browns went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. They reached the postseason in 2020 in Kevin Stefanski’s rookie season as an NFL head coach. Watson joins wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was just added by the Browns in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Watson was selected to the Pro Bowl in three of his first four NFL seasons with the Texans. He led the league in passing yards in the 2020 season.

Story continues below advertisement

He had asked the Texans to trade him last year before the allegations against him became public. The Texans, at that point, were not willing to make a deal. They did listen to trade offers for him during the 2021 season, but no deal was completed at that point. The Miami Dolphins were considered the front-runner then. But the Dolphins wanted Watson to settle the civil lawsuits to facilitate a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Dolphins said at the recent NFL scouting combine that they no longer would pursue a trade for Watson.

Other interested teams were less focused on the civil cases than the Dolphins were and instead were concerned primarily about the prospects for criminal charges, according to the person with knowledge of the matter. Once the grand jury made its decision last Friday, those teams moved forward with the Texans and Watson.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The teams’ meetings with Watson in recent days came with the permission of the Texans. The Indianapolis Colts, a divisional foe of the Texans in the AFC South, also expressed interest but reportedly were denied the opportunity to meet with Watson, while Watson reportedly was unwilling to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Seattle Seahawks.

Watson has begun giving depositions in the civil cases. He and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Watson is accused by the women of a range of behaviors that include making inappropriate comments, exposing himself and forcing his penis on the women’s hands during massage therapy sessions.

The NFL left Watson eligible to play last season. He continued to be paid by the Texans but they placed him on their game-day inactive list on a weekly basis.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Even without criminal charges, Watson could be disciplined by the league under its personal conduct policy. The NFL is conducting an investigation and might wait until after the civil cases are resolved to make a decision on a potential suspension without pay or a fine. The league has not, to this point, put him on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list, a temporary measure allowed under the conduct policy before a final disciplinary decision is made.