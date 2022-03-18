“I kind of looked up at the scoreboard like, ‘this is what we do,’” South Carolina guard Bree Hall said. “This is what we should always be doing against every team.”

For as much as South Carolina (30-2) does tend to grind its opponents to dust, Friday’s game reached historic levels.

The Gamecocks held No. 16 seed Howard (21-10) to the fewest points ever in an NCAA tournament game and the lowest-scoring first half of any team in tournament history with just four points, surrendering just one made field goal in the first 20 minutes of play.

Howard, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament champion, had won the rebounding battle in a dozen consecutive contests entering Friday, but South Carolina was in another class entirely on the glass. The Gamecocks grabbed 19 offensive rebounds in the first half and 30 in the game, leading to a 24-0 advantage in second-chance points.

Even with its defense holding South Carolina well below its season average of 43.4 percent shooting at just 35.4 percent, the rebounds stacked up. As one piled on top of another in a furious early flurry, the lead ballooned as far as 44-4 by halftime off the strength of two separate 20-0 South Carolina runs.

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points in just 18 minutes, and she was greeted with rapturous applause from the home crowd when she grabbed her 10th rebound early in the third quarter to clinch a 25th consecutive double-double. The only other player to reach double-figures was South Carolina freshman Sania Feagin (10 points).

Play was every bit as lopsided on the other end, where a stifling South Carolina defense forced 20 turnovers and kept the Bison in single-digits on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. There were some bright spots on offense in the fourth quarter, notably sophomore forward Kaiya Creek knocking down Howard’s only three-pointer of the game with 6:59 to play.

At that point, all that was left to do for the players on the Bison bench was to watch the final seconds of the greatest season in school history tick away.

For Howard, the focus from this weekend in Columbia will be less about the last game of the season.

“It was happiness,” Howard senior forward Krislyn Marsh said about the mood in the locker room after the loss. “Like, we made it this far, we’re really proud of each other and we made history. And we plan on doing it again next year.”

Even down the stretch with a deficit that reached 60 points, Howard finished the season on a high note with its best quarter of the game. After eight points in the first three quarters, the Bison put up 13 in the fourth quarter and held the Gamecocks off the scoreboard for the final three minutes.

The score also gave Coach Ty Grace an opportunity to empty her bench, and by the end of the game 13 Howard players hit the court and added the experience of playing against the top-ranked team in the country to their college careers.

“Our fight and our grit,” Howard junior guard Iyanna Warren said about what she is proudest of. “Because even from the beginning of the season, we’ve been through so much; we’ve fought through so much. Our fight and our grit; we’ve never laid down for anybody or for anyone. That showed tonight, and that showed as we’ve been playing throughout the season.”

“First, I just want to say that I’m thankful I had the opportunity to lead this group of young women,” Grace said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been at Howard. I came to Howard in 2015, and this has always been the plan. This has always been what we saw for the vision of the program. To actually be here and to see your vision come to life, it’s been amazing.”

Howard arrived in Columbia 0-5 in NCAA tournament games, and will leave as the victors of the inaugural First Four game of the women’s tournament after fighting off Incarnate Word, 55-51, on Wednesday.

Before Friday, the largest crowd it had played in front of all season was 1,285 at North Texas in November. On Friday afternoon, it played in front of 8,478 inside one of women’s basketball’s storied venues.

And when the game tipped off just after 2 p.m., Howard was in front of a worldwide audience on ESPN.