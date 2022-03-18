Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton died Friday night at a Seattle-area hospital following “a battle with a brief illness,” the Seattle Seahawks said in a statement. He was 67.

Clayton began covering the league at the age of 17 and wrote for outlets that included The Washington Post, ESPN and the Tacoma (Wash.) News Tribune. His final piece for The Post published Feb. 26.

“The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the team wrote.

Clayton, a native of Braddock, Pa., was one of the country’s preeminent NFL reporters after covering the league for 50 years, starting in high school and through his time at Duquesne University. He began his career covering the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he continued to cover the sport until last week, when he wrote for Seattle Sports 710 AM about the aftermath of the trade which sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Clayton covered the Steelers, Seahawks, and NFL as a beat reporter for the Pittsburgh Press and the Tacoma News Tribune. In 1990, he became a radio talk show host for Seattle’s KJR Radio, and in 1995 he joined ESPN as an NFL analyst.

During his time with the network, Clayton’s work appeared across multiple platforms including a weekly SportsCenter segment, Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN Radio and ESPN The Magazine. He also made a memorable appearance in one of the network’s commercials, ditching his tie to blast rock music after a segment.

Clayton began writing about the NFL for The Washington Post in 2018, offering his insights and analysis on the games, players and power brokers of the country’s most popular sport. He recently hosted The John Clayton Weekends show on Seattle Sports 710. Clayton, whose illness was not immediately clear, is survived by his wife, Pat, and sister, Amy.