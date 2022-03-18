“The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the team wrote.

John Clayton passed away today at a Seattle area hospital. His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness.

We loved John. We are mourning his loss.

Pat has asked the @Seahawks to release further information. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 19, 2022

Heartbroken. 💔



Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

Clayton, a native of Braddock, Pa., was one of the country’s preeminent NFL reporters after covering the league for 50 years, starting in high school and through his time at Duquesne University. He began his career covering the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he continued to cover the sport until last week, when he wrote for Seattle Sports 710 AM about the aftermath of the trade which sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Clayton covered the Steelers, Seahawks, and NFL as a beat reporter for the Pittsburgh Press and the Tacoma News Tribune. In 1990, he became a radio talk show host for Seattle’s KJR Radio, and in 1995 he joined ESPN as an NFL analyst.

During his time with the network, Clayton’s work appeared across multiple platforms including a weekly SportsCenter segment, Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN Radio and ESPN The Magazine. He also made a memorable appearance in one of the network’s commercials, ditching his tie to blast rock music after a segment.

Rest easy, John Clayton, NFL insider and star of one of the best commercials ever.

pic.twitter.com/duNpAaGo2X — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 19, 2022

Clayton began writing about the NFL for The Washington Post in 2018, offering his insights and analysis on the games, players and power brokers of the country’s most popular sport. He recently hosted The John Clayton Weekends show on Seattle Sports 710. Clayton, whose illness was not immediately clear, is survived by his wife, Pat, and sister, Amy.

Damn. I have no words. Known John for 45 years. Buddy. Colleague. Helped me way back when it all began and continued to do so even after he left Pittsburgh. This is sad. He was the best. Hardest worker I knew in our business. https://t.co/RIIs3snlj7 — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) March 19, 2022

Sad to hear we lost John Clayton. He was an NFL reporting giant & a good, good man. The last several years, he wrote weekly @PostSports columns during the season, and whenever I'd see him in the press box, he'd greet me with, "How ya doing, teammate?" He loved this biz so much. — Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) March 19, 2022

Amazing seeing how much everyone in sports media loved and admired John Clayton. A legend and Hall of Famer who was always very kind to me. Encyclopedic knowledge of the sport — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) March 19, 2022