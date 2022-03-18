The Ramblers couldn’t keep it going. Ohio State played airtight defense and walked away with a 54-41 victory in the first of four first-round NCAA tournament games played in a long day’s journey into night inside PPG Paints Arena.

Instead of keeping it going, Loyola experienced the same abrupt ending as 31 other teams during a 36-hour period Thursday and Friday of the tournament’s first week.

“It’s stunning,” Valentine said very quietly after all the postgame handshakes and hugs. “You never go into a game expecting to lose, but when you lose and the season’s over, it’s really, really tough.”

It is tough for every team, whether it is a No. 2 seed such as Kentucky or a No. 15 seed such as Delaware. The Blue Hens played very well for 17 minutes against No. 2 seed Villanova, leading for much of the half. But Villanova went on a 16-0 run across halftime, and by the time Delaware’s Andrew Carr scored on a layup with 17:15 left in the game, the Blue Hens trailed 43-27, and the outcome was all but decided.

Someone asked Kevin Anderson, one of Delaware’s five seniors, whether he could appreciate the early lead as he moved on with his life after the 80-60 loss.

“As soon as we started appreciating it, they started making threes,” Anderson said with a smile.

Under Jay Wright, Villanova always attempts a lot of threes — the Wildcats took 50 in a game against Syracuse this season — and Friday they made 13 of 28, which was plenty good enough because Delaware made just 3 of 20. That was a theme in both afternoon games: the loser couldn’t buy a three-pointer. Loyola was 8 for 28. In today’s college basketball world, that almost always will get you beat.

“They had six assists and 17 turnovers,” Valentine said. “You get a stat like that against a team, usually you win. But you still have to make shots.”

Even if 102-year-old hoops icon Sister Jean delivers your pregame prayer, you still have to make shots.

Making shots can be easier said than done, especially against great defense. Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann called the game “a rock fight.” He was right. His team shot 42 percent from the field — and won easily.

For most of the players, this was the first time they had played an NCAA tournament game in an arena packed with fans. There was no tournament in 2020, and last year’s was played in mostly empty buildings, all in Indiana.

For Delaware, it was the Blue Hens’ first tournament appearance since 2014. On Thursday night, they delayed going through their final scouting report to watch the end of Saint Peter’s stunning upset of Kentucky.

“We weren’t about to turn it off when it went to overtime,” Coach Martin Ingelsby said. “When it was over, I just looked at the guys and said, ‘Why not us?’”

The reason was because Villanova was just too good, too mentally tough to be bothered by an underdog getting off to a good start. Wright is college basketball’s “Don’t let ’em see you sweat” coach. After three draining games in last week’s Big East tournament, Wright ordered his players not to go anywhere near the gym Monday.

“I even thought about bringing them in to talk about the Ukraine,” he said. “Make them think about things other than basketball. But then my wife said: ‘Don’t even think about it. They need to rest — period.’ ”

Patti Wright’s advice turned out to be sage. The only truly surprising thing about the game was Wright getting a technical foul in the second half with a 20-point lead.

“I said, ‘He ran into his own man,’” Wright said. “I didn’t use any profanity. I mean, I use profanity, but I didn’t there.”

Wright’s team also watched the end of the Saint Peter’s-Kentucky game, but he chose not to say anything to his players about a No. 15 seed beating a No. 2 for just the 10th time.

“They knew,” he said. “I thought about saying something, but I wanted to try to stay focused on us, not anybody else.” He paused. “It did cross my mind because Delaware is a lot like Saint Peter’s.”

Four years ago, Loyola and Sister Jean became national celebrities when they made the Final Four. Last year, the Ramblers upset top-seeded Illinois to reach the round of 16. Unfortunately for them Friday, they were playing a team that was stunned in the first round a year ago, when Ohio State became the ninth No. 2 seed to lose its opener, getting shocked by Oral Roberts.

“It was the first thing we talked about when we started our summer workouts,” Holtmann said. “We had to own it and understand it. We actually talked about dealing with it going forward for about 90 minutes.”

Which meant there was no way the Buckeyes were going to take Loyola lightly. The first half was intensely physical. Loyola led 11-9 with 8:06 to go before halftime, and to that point, there had been more turnovers (eight) than field goals (five). But then everyone wearing purple stopped making shots except for Braden Norris. During the next 11:41, bridging the halves, he made three three-point field goals. The problem was his teammates made nothing from the field.

By the time Norris made the third of those threes with 16:25 left, Ohio State had gone on a 20-7 run, and Loyola never made it close again.

It was the last college game for Lucas Williamson, the only remaining player from the Final Four team. After making 1 of 10 shots from the field, he talked emotionally about the difficulty of understanding that his career was over.

When Valentine was asked about what Williamson had meant to the program, he paused for a long moment before finally saying: “Everything. I feel really badly for him that this was his last game. It doesn’t seem fair.”