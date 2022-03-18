While the NCAA women’s basketball tournament has in recent years featured spellbinding stars, thrilling Final Four games and worthy national champions, it hasn’t produced the same surprises that help make the early rounds of the men’s tournament so frenzied.

With top teams immune from defections to the pros and loaded with experienced talent, home-court advantage for power schools in the early rounds and fewer mid-major juggernauts and underdogs that can ride a hot shooting night to a surprising win, the women’s tournament remains a more predictable affair. Late-round games between top teams have become must-watch events, filled with buzzer-beaters and viral star turns, but the early-round dynamics remain somewhat different from in the men’s event.

Over the past five women’s tournaments, there have been just six upsets with a seed difference of at least eight lines. Last year alone, there were nine such upsets in the men’s tournament. Nos. 13-16 seeds in the women’s tournament have just 11 tournament wins since 1994, although No. 13 Wright State did advance past No. 4 Arkansas last year. Men’s teams seeded 13th or worse have won 53 games over that same span. They had five such wins last year.