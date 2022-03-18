March Madness will be jam-packed Friday as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament continues with 16 more first-round games and the women’s tournament tips off with 16 first-round games of its own. Miami and South Florida get things started on the women’s side with the day’s first tip-off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. For the men, Ohio State and Loyola Chicago will get underway at 12:15 p.m.

The top-seeded South Carolina women will begin their quest for a national title against Howard at 2 p.m. No. 2 Auburn (12:40 p.m. vs. Jacksonville State) and No. 2 Villanova (approximately 2:45 p.m. vs. Delaware) will be the highest-seeded men’s teams in action in the afternoon games.

The main attraction of the evening will be No. 2 Duke taking on Cal State Fullerton, as Coach Mike Krzyzewski starts his 36th and final NCAA tournament. Arizona will be the last men’s No. 1 seed in action when it faces Wright State at 7:27 p.m. For the women, No. 1 seed Louisville (approximately 6 p.m. vs. Albany) and defending champion Stanford (approximately 10 p.m. vs. Montana State) will start their runs on their home courts.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from March Madness.

